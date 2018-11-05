Johnny Depp to play American photographer in ‘Minamata’

Sample newspaper article

1970年代に水俣病を世界に伝え、今年没後40年を迎えた写真界の巨匠ユージン・スミス氏の生涯を描いた映画「ミナマタ」 (原題) で、米人気俳優ジョニー・デップさんが主演のスミス氏役を務めることが決まった。米映画誌ハリウッド・リポーターなどが24日までに伝えた。

公開日などは不明だが、来年1月以降に日本やセルビアで撮影開始。スミス氏と妻アイリーン・美緒子・スミスさんの写真集「水俣」を基に脚本が作成される。

スミス氏は70年代に日本に住み込んで水俣病の患者らを取材し、雑誌で作品を発表、水俣病の悲惨さを訴えた。78年に死去した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

1970年代 (せんきゅうひゃくななじゅうねん だい) the 1970s

水俣病 (みなまたびょう) Minamata disease

世界 (せかい) world

伝える (つたえる) to report

今年 (ことし) this year

没後 (ぼつご) after death

迎える (むかえる) to commemorate

写真界 (しゃしんかい) the world of photography

巨匠 (きょしょう) master

ユージン・スミス Eugene Smith

氏 (し) Mr.

生涯 (しょうがい) life

描く (えがく) to depict

映画 (えいが) movie

ミナマタ (みなまた) “Minamata”

原題 (げんだい) original title

米 (べい) U.S.

人気 (にんき) popular

俳優 (はいゆう) actor

ジョニー・デップ Johnny Depp

主演 (しゅえん) lead

役 (やく) role

務める (つとめる) to play

決める (きめる) to decide

誌 (し) magazine

ハリウッド・リポーター Hollywood Reporter

など such as

公開日 (こうかいび) release date

不明 (ふめい) unknown

来年 (らいねん) next year

1月 (いちがつ) January

以降 (いこう) from

日本 (にほん) Japan

セルビア Serbia

撮影 (さつえい) shooting

開始 (かいし) start

妻 (つま) wife

アイリーン・美緒子・スミス Aileen Mioko Smith

写真集 (しゃしんしゅう) photo book

水俣 (みなまた) Minamata

~を基に (~をもとに) based on~

脚本 (きゃくほん) script

作成する (さくせいする) to make

住み込む (すみこむ) to live in

患者 (かんじゃ) sufferer

取材する (しゅざいする) to cover

雑誌 (ざっし) magazine

作品 (さくひん) work

発表する (はっぴょうする) to publish

悲惨さ (ひさんさ) misery

訴える (うったえる) to bring to attention

死去する (しきょする) to pass away

Quick questions

1) 今年はユージン・スミス氏の没後何年ですか。

2) 映画の脚本は何を基に作成されますか。

3) スミス氏は写真で何を訴えましたか。

Translation

Popular American actor Johnny Depp will play the lead role of Eugene Smith in the movie “Minamata” (original title), which depicts the life of the master photographer who reported on Minamata disease to the world, and whose death 40 years ago is being commemorated this year. The American movie magazine Hollywood Reporter and other media reported the news on Oct. 24.

The release date of the movie is unknown, but shooting will start in Japan and Serbia from January of next year. The script will be based on the photo book “Minamata” by Smith and his wife, Aileen Mioko.

Smith lived in Japan during the 1970s and covered the sufferers of Minamata disease, publishing his work in magazines to bring attention to the misery of the disease. He passed away in 1978.

Answers

1) How many years have passed since the death of Eugene Smith?

40年。

40 years.

2) What will the movie’s script be based on?

スミス氏と妻アイリーン・美緒子・スミスさんの写真集「水俣」。

The photo book “Minamata” by Smith and his wife, Aileen Mioko.

3) What was Smith trying to convey with his photos?

水俣病の悲惨さ。

The misery of Minamata disease.