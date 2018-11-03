Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

This fall’s family restaurant desserts are more than they ap-pear

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

New dessert shops come and go all the time, with trends often dictating how long they last. So let’s take a second to appreciate the family restaurant, always around and serving up solid after-dinner favorites. Here are some of the highlights of the fall.

Denny’s is going all-in on pear this season. Its “Western-style pear dessert” lineup offers a nice heap of the fruit in each dish. The pear sundae (pictured; ¥916) and pear parfait (¥538) look the most dazzling and pack the greatest range of flavors into one dish. But don’t write off the simpler offerings, like the pear sorbet (¥214) and pear jelly (¥376).

Royal Host, meanwhile, merges ever-trendy hōjicha with chestnut. The toasty taste of both works well as a pairing, though the restaurant might have gone a bit overboard on the brulee parfait (¥950), which is just too sweet.

Can’t decide between the two? Jonathan’s provides a useful third option, by bringing pears and chestnuts together for a limited series of desserts. On the menu is a classic chestnut and fresh pear parfait (¥799) and an over-the-top sugar bomb in the form of a sundae with a blob of pumpkin pudding thrown in (¥649). But the winner is the restaurant’s Danish pastry (¥699), which keeps things on the right side of simple.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Star ascendent: Chef Takashi Miyazaki moved to Ireland in 2008 and established his Michelin-starred restaurant Ichigo Ichie in April of 2018.
A Michelin star in just six months for Ireland's first kaiseki restaurant
For Takashi Miyazaki, the road to a Michelin star was a long one. For years he toiled to bring the best of Japanese food to Ireland. And then, this year, it happened: He was awarded his first st...
Break out the pastrami: Sourdough bread and cinnamon and cardamom rolls at Vaner in Tokyo's Yanaka district.
Vaner: Norwegian-style sourdough rises in Yanaka
The old-school, low-rise district of Yanaka boasts tree-lined streets, temples aplenty, fresh air and a sense of connection with Tokyo's past that has long been paved over elsewhere. What it lac...
Slice of tradition: Located near the new fish market in Toyosu, the retro facade of Toridoki welcomes the visitor.
Toridoki: Old-school yakitori near new Toyosu market
There are plenty of reasons to mourn the closure of Tsukiji's legendary wholesale market, and many more to bemoan its successor in Toyosu. Not least is the dearth of good, established restaurant...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,