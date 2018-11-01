Private party a perfect way to finish the year

For those looking for a party venue, the Hotel Century Southern Tower has remodeled its 21st-floor private dining rooms; and as an added perk, the standard ¥500 per person room fee has been waived for the rest of the year.

The Private Dining Plan provides groups of 5-16 guests with a 2-hour course meal, making it perfect for birthdays, wedding anniversary parties or even just lunch with the neighborhood moms. Food is provided by 20th-floor restaurant Southern Tower Dining and features French cuisine for either lunch or dinner. Guests may also choose between a complimentary glass of sparkling wine for a toast or an upgraded dessert assortment from the in-house patissier.

Lunch is available from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and starts at ¥3,300. Options include fresh fish from the riverside fish market served a la plancha (seared and smokey) in a seaweed cream sauce, and Kumamoto Akaushi beef bitokes a la Russe (Russian-style hamburgers in cream sauce) with foie gras and wasabi sauce. Meanwhile, dinner is served between 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. for ¥7,000 and up.

Choices include Kumamoto Akaushi beef stewed in red wine with creamy potatoes, and Miyagi scallops grilled in bourguignon butter with ricotta cheese.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station South Exit. For more information, visit www.southerntower.co.jp or call 03-5354-0100.

Christmas decorations, sweets sure to delight

The Hilton Tokyo is decking the halls for its 2018 Christmas decoration and illumination festivities. The yuletide makeover commences on Nov. 5 and continues through Christmas Day, with the holiday illuminations scheduled to last until early January.

The hotel’s first-floor Marble Lounge will once again host a 6-meter-tall Christmas tree bedecked with enough red, white and gold ornaments to tease a smile out of Scrooge himself. Meanwhile, the illuminations — lit up every night from sundown to midnight — have been styled to the theme of “Alice in Wonderland” for an added touch of magical cheer.

Additionally, from Nov. 15 to Christmas, the Chocolat Boutique near the hotel lobby will unveil a 7-meter-long gingerbread house made of marshmallows, candies and a whopping 1,500 slabs of gingerbread. This edible establishment welcomes guests inside where they can purchase German and Italian sweet breads, Santa-shaped gingerbread and other confectionery, priced from ¥315. There will also be ¥500 ornaments and ¥2,000 gift boxes for sale; and in the spirit of Christmas, the hotel has proudly announced that 100 percent of the proceeds from these items will be donated to children’s foster homes.

The Hilton Tokyo is two minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station or 10 minutes from Shinjuku Station West Exit. For more information or reservations, visit www.tokyo.hilton.com or call 03-3344-5111.

’Tis the season to be jolly in central Tokyo

The Tokyo Station Hotel is decking the halls for its Share the Joy of Christmas 2018 event, and invites guests to get into the holiday spirit with Christmas-themed dinners, live music and original cocktails.

The holiday fare, available from Dec. 21 to 25, can be enjoyed in a variety of settings. Blanc Rouge, the main dining restaurant, welcomes guests to savor dishes prepared with lavish ingredients, including caviar, crab and Sendai beef. The Lobby Lounge invites guests to try its Christmas Course, consisting of parsnip soup, wagyu hamburg and minute steak and dessert. Those with a fondness for Christmas carols can enjoy their dinner at the guest lounge, The Atrium, where live music will be performed each evening.

Available at bar and cafe Camellia are cozy Christmas cocktails, prepared with fresh pear, strawberry and melon. Also available is the Two of Us seasonal accommodation package — the perfect way to spend an unforgettable evening with that special someone. The hotel will be adorned with Christmas decorations and guests are encouraged to immerse themselves in the illumination from the white trees in the lobby and at The Atrium.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp or call 03-5220-1111.