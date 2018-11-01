Tribute to Toko Shinoda

General | NEWS AND NOTES

Tribute to Toko Shinoda

The Tolman Collection Gallery’s tribute to Toko Shinoda is being held at Zojoji Temple, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, until Nov. 11.

At founder Norman Tolman’s request, there will be no entry fee for the exhibit. It is his wish that people can freely enjoy the unique pieces.

The exhibition, co-organized by Morgan Stanley and supported by The Japan Times, Zojoji Temple, E&E Holdings and Perrier-Jouet, will showcase some 24 creations, including Shinoda’s paintings and other works, some dating back to the 1960s, that have never been available for public display.

The Tolman Collection held its very first art exhibition in 1980, in which it exhibited Shinoda’s largest piece — three lithographs individually titled “Past,” “Present” and “Future.”

In the 38 years since then, The Tolman Collection has showcased Shinoda’s original paintings and lithographs everywhere. From its Tokyo offices it has mounted a myriad of exhibitions both intimate and enormous in size. Many of Shinoda’s pieces have since left The Tolman Collection Gallery and now hang in major collections, both private and public, all around the world..

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

Shinnyokai
The art of self-preservation: Examining the monks who spent years turning themselves into mummies...
Perched cross-legged on an altar in one corner of Churenji Temple, cupped palms facing upward, the monk Tetsumonkai is set up for perpetual meditation — just as he intended as he lay dying nearly t...
Bridging China and Japan
Gaen Corp. President Eiko Wada wants to make a "Welcome to Japan Team." The president of the company engaged in inbound tourism wants to collaborate with hotels and other tourism compani...
Choco Monaka Jumbo ice cream is Japan's top-selling ice cream, combining traditional and modern ingredients.
The sweet truths of beloved ice cream's signature crunch
Morinaga & Co. Ltd.'s Choco Monaka Jumbo ice cream is Japan's top-selling ice cream, with one bar sold every 0.17 seconds or so. With that level of popularity, it is a ubiquitous, yet unique, i...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge