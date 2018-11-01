The Tolman Collection Gallery’s tribute to Toko Shinoda is being held at Zojoji Temple, in Tokyo’s Minato Ward, until Nov. 11.

At founder Norman Tolman’s request, there will be no entry fee for the exhibit. It is his wish that people can freely enjoy the unique pieces.

The exhibition, co-organized by Morgan Stanley and supported by The Japan Times, Zojoji Temple, E&E Holdings and Perrier-Jouet, will showcase some 24 creations, including Shinoda’s paintings and other works, some dating back to the 1960s, that have never been available for public display.

The Tolman Collection held its very first art exhibition in 1980, in which it exhibited Shinoda’s largest piece — three lithographs individually titled “Past,” “Present” and “Future.”

In the 38 years since then, The Tolman Collection has showcased Shinoda’s original paintings and lithographs everywhere. From its Tokyo offices it has mounted a myriad of exhibitions both intimate and enormous in size. Many of Shinoda’s pieces have since left The Tolman Collection Gallery and now hang in major collections, both private and public, all around the world..