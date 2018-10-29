Japan and Europe launch probes to survey Mercury

Sample newspaper article

宇宙航空研究開発機構(JAXA)と欧州宇宙機関(ESA)は19日午後(日本時間20日午前)、米国以外で初の水星探査機2基を南米フランス領ギアナのクールー宇宙基地からアリアン5 ロケットで打ち上げた。2基は上空でロケットから分離、打ち上げは成功した。7年かけて水星に向かい、観測を実施。惑星形成の歴史や内部構造の解明を目指す。

日欧共同の水星探査計画「ベピコロンボ」で 開発された日本の探査機「みお」と欧州の 「MPO」は結合したまま太陽の周りを何度も回り、徐々に速度を落としながら水星に接近する。

輸送機はエンジンを積んでおり、欧州宇宙機関が飛行経路を制御、7年かけて2基を水星に届ける 。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

宇宙航空研究開発機構 (うちゅうこうくうけんきゅうかいはつきこう) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

欧州宇宙機関 (おうしゅううちゅうきかん) European Space Agency

午後 (ごご) p.m., afternoon

日本時間 (にほんじかん) Japan Standard Time

午前 (ごぜん) a.m., morning

米国 (べいこく) the United States

以外 (いがい) other than

初の (はつの) the first

水星 (すいせい) Mercury

探査機 (たんさき) probe

2基 (にき) two units

南米 (なんべい) South America

フランス領ギアナ (ふらんすりょうぎあな)French Guiana

宇宙基地 (うちゅうきち) space center

打ち上げる (うちあげる) to launch

上空 (じょうくう) in the sky

分離する (ぶんりする) to separate

成功する (せいこうする) to succeed

~年かける (~ねんかける) over ~ years

向かう (むかう) to go toward

観測 (かんそく) observation

実施する (じっしする) to carry out

惑星 (わくせい) planet

形成 (けいせい) formation

歴史 (れきし) history

内部の (ないぶの) internal

構造 (こうぞう) structure

解明する (かいめいする) to reveal

目指す (めざす) to aim to

日欧(にちおう) Japan-Europe

共同の (きょうどうの) joint

探査 (たんさ) exploration

計画 (けいかく) mission

開発する (かいはつする) to develop

日本の (にほんの) Japanese

欧州の (おうしゅうの) European

結合したまま (けつごうしたまま) to remain coupled

太陽 (たいよう) the sun

周り (まわり) around

何度も (なんども) many times

徐々に (じょじょに) gradually

速度を落とす (そくどをおとす) to slow down

接近する (せっきんする) to approach

輸送機 (ゆそうき) transport module

積む (つむ) to carry

飛行経路 (ひこうけいろ) flight path

制御する (せいぎょする) to control

届ける (とどける) to deliver

Quick questions

1) 10月19日にクール—宇宙基地から打ち上げられたものは何ですか。

2) 観測は何の解明を目指していますか。

3) 輸送機が探査機を水星に届けるまで何年かかりますか。

Translation

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency launched twin Mercury probes, the first non-U.S. Mercury probes, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou space center in French Guiana, South America, in the afternoon of Oct. 19 (morning of Oct. 20 JST). The launch succeeded after the pair separated from the rocket in the sky. The mission will spend seven years cruising toward Mercury and carry out observations aimed at revealing the history of the planet’s formation and its internal structure.

JAXA’s Mercury Magnetosphere Orbiter Mio and ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter, which were developed as part of the Japan-Europe Mercury exploration mission, named BepiColombo, will remain coupled and go around the sun many times before gradually slowing down and approaching Mercury.

The transport module carries engines and ESA controls the flight path, delivering the two units to Mercury in seven years.

Answers

1) What was launched from Kourou space center on Oct. 19?

米国以外で初の水星探査機。

The first non-U.S. Mercury probes.

2) What does the mission hope to reveal?

惑星形成の歴史や内部構造。

The history of Mercury’s formation and its internal structure.

3) How long will it take for the transport module to deliver the probes to Mercury?

7年。

Seven years.