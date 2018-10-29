Japan and Europe launch probes to survey Mercury

Sample newspaper article
宇宙航空研究開発機構(JAXA)と欧州宇宙機関(ESA)は19日午後(日本時間20日午前)、米国以外で初の水星探査機2基を南米フランス領ギアナのクールー宇宙基地からアリアン5 ロケットで打ち上げた。2基は上空でロケットから分離、打ち上げは成功した。7年かけて水星に向かい、観測を実施。惑星形成の歴史や内部構造の解明を目指す。
日欧共同の水星探査計画「ベピコロンボ」で 開発された日本の探査機「みお」と欧州の 「MPO」は結合したまま太陽の周りを何度も回り、徐々に速度を落としながら水星に接近する。
輸送機はエンジンを積んでおり、欧州宇宙機関が飛行経路を制御、7年かけて2基を水星に届ける 。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
宇宙航空研究開発機構 (うちゅうこうくうけんきゅうかいはつきこう) Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
欧州宇宙機関 (おうしゅううちゅうきかん) European Space Agency
午後 (ごご) p.m., afternoon
日本時間 (にほんじかん) Japan Standard Time
午前 (ごぜん) a.m., morning
米国 (べいこく) the United States
以外 (いがい) other than
初の (はつの) the first
水星 (すいせい) Mercury
探査機 (たんさき) probe
2基 (にき) two units
南米 (なんべい) South America
フランス領ギアナ (ふらんすりょうぎあな)French Guiana
宇宙基地 (うちゅうきち) space center
打ち上げる (うちあげる) to launch
上空 (じょうくう) in the sky
分離する (ぶんりする) to separate
成功する (せいこうする) to succeed
~年かける (~ねんかける) over ~ years
向かう (むかう) to go toward
観測 (かんそく) observation
実施する (じっしする) to carry out
惑星 (わくせい) planet
形成 (けいせい) formation
歴史 (れきし) history
内部の (ないぶの) internal
構造 (こうぞう) structure
解明する (かいめいする) to reveal
目指す (めざす) to aim to
日欧(にちおう) Japan-Europe
共同の (きょうどうの) joint
探査 (たんさ) exploration
計画 (けいかく) mission
開発する (かいはつする) to develop
日本の (にほんの) Japanese
欧州の (おうしゅうの) European
結合したまま (けつごうしたまま) to remain coupled
太陽 (たいよう) the sun
周り (まわり) around
何度も (なんども) many times
徐々に (じょじょに) gradually
速度を落とす (そくどをおとす) to slow down
接近する (せっきんする) to approach
輸送機 (ゆそうき) transport module
積む (つむ) to carry
飛行経路 (ひこうけいろ) flight path
制御する (せいぎょする) to control
届ける (とどける) to deliver
Quick questions
1) 10月19日にクール—宇宙基地から打ち上げられたものは何ですか。
2) 観測は何の解明を目指していますか。
3) 輸送機が探査機を水星に届けるまで何年かかりますか。
Translation
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency launched twin Mercury probes, the first non-U.S. Mercury probes, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou space center in French Guiana, South America, in the afternoon of Oct. 19 (morning of Oct. 20 JST). The launch succeeded after the pair separated from the rocket in the sky. The mission will spend seven years cruising toward Mercury and carry out observations aimed at revealing the history of the planet’s formation and its internal structure.
JAXA’s Mercury Magnetosphere Orbiter Mio and ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter, which were developed as part of the Japan-Europe Mercury exploration mission, named BepiColombo, will remain coupled and go around the sun many times before gradually slowing down and approaching Mercury.
The transport module carries engines and ESA controls the flight path, delivering the two units to Mercury in seven years.
Answers
1) What was launched from Kourou space center on Oct. 19?
米国以外で初の水星探査機。
The first non-U.S. Mercury probes.
2) What does the mission hope to reveal?
惑星形成の歴史や内部構造。
The history of Mercury’s formation and its internal structure.
3) How long will it take for the transport module to deliver the probes to Mercury?
7年。
Seven years.