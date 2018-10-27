Environment

Seven elephants found electrocuted in eastern India’s Orissa state

AP

NEW DELHI – Seven elephants searching for food were electrocuted after coming in contact with loosely hanging electric wires in eastern India on Saturday, a forest guard said.

Wildlife warden Jitendranath Dass said the elephants were part of a herd of about 15 that came near Kamalanga, a village in Dhenkanal district, Orissa state.

The carcasses were spotted by villagers who informed the forest guards.

Roaming elephants in the region are struck by trains fairly regularly. With increasing numbers of humans settling in forest areas, the elephants often stray into villages and towns.

Neighboring Assam state is home to several thousand wild Asian elephants, but they are considered endangered due to habitat loss and poaching.

