Convenience store 2018 Halloween roundup: From blatantly bland to spectacularly spooky

Food & Drink | KONBINI WATCH

Convenience store 2018 Halloween roundup: From blatantly bland to spectacularly spooky

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

Halloween is on the horizon and Japanese convenience stores are embracing the spookiest day of the year. But which chain is doing it best in 2018?

FamilyMart boasts the least-inspired themed goods. The snacks don’t taste bad, but they sure look bland. The bulk of what’s on offer are regular cakes and sweets with pumpkin flavoring. The one exception is an omelette rice and chicken onigiri (rice ball) with a jack-o’-lantern face on the outside … of the packaging. Next!

Lawson follows a similar formula, but it’s all a little bit better. The pumpkin and cream doughnut delivers a nice sweetness, and there are some generic fall-inspired potato tarts. More Instagram-friendly are its Rilakkuma-shaped sweets, which find the fictional bear character on top of a pumpkin. The sweets look good, but taste like any other mochi-based creation.

The best treats come from 7-Eleven. The store has a pumpkin Mont Blanc, as well as an extremely sweet tiramisu pancake and a crunchy chocolate pastry. To top off the range of treats, 7-Eleven have the best-looking Halloween cakes, resembling mummies, cats and even Frankenstein’s monster.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Born to be a chef: Kei Yoshioka knew from university that he wanted to open a restaurant, and his parents and siblings are all in the food business.
Kei Yoshioka: More than a dash of personality
Chef and owner Kei Yoshioka, 37, spent three years transforming a former pawn shop into a restaurant. When it was finally ready to open in early 2017, Yoshioka christened his creation Maker R...
A new hope: Hojicha Co. believes that hōjicha will follow in the footsteps of matcha to become an international sensation.
Will hōjicha be the next Japanese tea to take the world by storm?
Danielle Geva and Francois Mathieu love tea, so naturally it made up the bulk of a spring visit to the Kansai region this year. "We visited a bunch of tea fields, factories, actually. I was inte...
Speciality tacos: Chef Ricardo Heredia hopes his new restaurant will bring the authentic taste of Mexico to Tokyo.
Taco Fanatico: A new Mexican in Nakameguro
A piece of Mexico has embedded itself in the heart of Nakameguro, one of Tokyo's most popular districts. Taco Fanatico, a self-proclaimed "taco specialty store," opened Oct. 19. Situated along t...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , ,