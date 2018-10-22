New Japan residence status planned for foreign blue-collar workers

Sample newspaper article

New residence status planned for foreign blue-collar workers

政府は12日、外国人労働者の受け入れ拡大に向けた関係閣僚会議を開き、法務省が入管難民法などの改正案骨子を示した。

人材不足の分野を対象に、知識や経験など一定の技能が必要な業務に就く「特定技能1号」と、熟練技能が必要な業務に就く「特定技能2号」という二つの在留資格を新設する内容。1号は在留期限が通算5年で家族帯同を認めないが、2号は家族の帯同を認め、 条件を満たせば永住できる可能性もある。

政府は来年4月の導入を目指し、数十万人規模の受け入れを見込んでいる。

単純労働分野での就労を想定しており、高度な専門人材に限っていた受け入れ政策の転換となる。

(KYODO)

Words and phrases

政府 (せいふ) government

外国人労働者 (がいこくじんろうどうしゃ) foreign workers

受け入れ (うけいれ) acceptance

拡大 (かくだい) expansion

向ける (むける) to aim at

関係閣僚会議 (かんけいかくりょうかいぎ) meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers

法務省 (ほうむしょう) the Ministry of Justice

入管難民法 (にゅうかんなんみんほう) Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act

改正案 (かいせいあん) draft revision

骨子 (こっし) gist

人材不足 (じんざいぶそく) labor shortage

分野 (ぶんや) section

対象に (たいしょうに) targeted at

知識 (ちしき) knowledge

経験 (けいけん) experience

一定の (いっていの) a certain degree of

技能 (ぎのう) skill

必要な (ひつような) required

業務 (ぎょうむ) job

就く (つく) to assume

特定 (とくてい) specific

熟練技能 (じゅくれんぎのう) advanced skill

在留資格 (ざいりゅうしかく) residency status

新設する (しんせつする) to newly create

内容 (ないよう) content

期限(きげん) time limit

通算 (つうさん) in total

家族 (かぞく) family

帯同 (たいどう) accompanying

認めない (みとめない) to not allow

条件 (じょうけん) condition

満たす (みたす) to meet

永住する (えいじゅうする) to live permanently

可能性 (かのうせい) possibility

導入 (どうにゅう) introduce

目指す (めざす) to aim

数十万人 (すうじゅうまんにん) hundreds of thousands

規模 (きぼ) scale

見込む (みこむ) to expect

単純労働 (たんじゅんろうどう) blue-collar work

就労 (しゅうろう) employment

想定する (そうていする) to assume

高度な (こうどな) high-level

専門人材 (せんもんじんざい) professional

限る (かぎる) to limit

政策 (せいさく) policy

転換 (てんかん) shift

Quick questions

1) 家族の帯同に関して、特定技能１号と２号では何が違いますか。

2) 政府はいつごろ、新しい在留資格の導入を 目指していますか。

3) 政府は何人規模の受け入れを見込んでいますか。

Translation

The government on Oct. 12 held a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers aimed at expanding the acceptance of foreign workers, while the Justice Ministry announced the gist of draft revisions to laws including the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.

In terms of content, the revision would create two types of residency status in sections hit by labor shortages: “specific skills type 1” for jobs requiring a certain degree of knowledge and experience and “specific skills type 2” for jobs requiring advanced skills. Type 1 status would allow residence of up to a limit of five years in total without accompanying family members, but type 2 would allow accompanying family members, with the possibility of being able to live in Japan permanently if certain conditions are met.

The government aims to introduce the measure in April next year and expects to accept hundreds of thousands of workers.

The new measure apparently targeted at blue-collar employment marks a shift in the nation’s policy, which until now has limited acceptance to high-level professionals.

Answers

1) How do the type 1 and 2 statuses differ in terms of accompanying family members?

1号は家族帯同が認められないが、2号は認められる。

Type 1 doesn’t permit accompanying family members, but type 2 does.

2) When does the government aim to introduce the new residence statuses?

来年4月。

April of next year.

3) How many foreign workers does the government expect to accept?

数十万人。

Hundreds of thousands.