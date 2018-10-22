New Japan residence status planned for foreign blue-collar workers

Sample newspaper article
New residence status planned for foreign blue-collar workers
政府は12日、外国人労働者の受け入れ拡大に向けた関係閣僚会議を開き、法務省が入管難民法などの改正案骨子を示した。
人材不足の分野を対象に、知識や経験など一定の技能が必要な業務に就く「特定技能1号」と、熟練技能が必要な業務に就く「特定技能2号」という二つの在留資格を新設する内容。1号は在留期限が通算5年で家族帯同を認めないが、2号は家族の帯同を認め、 条件を満たせば永住できる可能性もある。
政府は来年4月の導入を目指し、数十万人規模の受け入れを見込んでいる。
単純労働分野での就労を想定しており、高度な専門人材に限っていた受け入れ政策の転換となる。
(KYODO)
Words and phrases
政府 (せいふ) government
外国人労働者 (がいこくじんろうどうしゃ) foreign workers
受け入れ (うけいれ) acceptance
拡大 (かくだい) expansion
向ける (むける) to aim at
関係閣僚会議 (かんけいかくりょうかいぎ) meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers
法務省 (ほうむしょう) the Ministry of Justice
入管難民法 (にゅうかんなんみんほう) Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act
改正案 (かいせいあん) draft revision
骨子 (こっし) gist
人材不足 (じんざいぶそく) labor shortage
分野 (ぶんや) section
対象に (たいしょうに) targeted at
知識 (ちしき) knowledge
経験 (けいけん) experience
一定の (いっていの) a certain degree of
技能 (ぎのう) skill
必要な (ひつような) required
業務 (ぎょうむ) job
就く (つく) to assume
特定 (とくてい) specific
熟練技能 (じゅくれんぎのう) advanced skill
在留資格 (ざいりゅうしかく) residency status
新設する (しんせつする) to newly create
内容 (ないよう) content
期限(きげん) time limit
通算 (つうさん) in total
家族 (かぞく) family
帯同 (たいどう) accompanying
認めない (みとめない) to not allow
条件 (じょうけん) condition
満たす (みたす) to meet
永住する (えいじゅうする) to live permanently
可能性 (かのうせい) possibility
導入 (どうにゅう) introduce
目指す (めざす) to aim
数十万人 (すうじゅうまんにん) hundreds of thousands
規模 (きぼ) scale
見込む (みこむ) to expect
単純労働 (たんじゅんろうどう) blue-collar work
就労 (しゅうろう) employment
想定する (そうていする) to assume
高度な (こうどな) high-level
専門人材 (せんもんじんざい) professional
限る (かぎる) to limit
政策 (せいさく) policy
転換 (てんかん) shift
Quick questions
1) 家族の帯同に関して、特定技能１号と２号では何が違いますか。
2) 政府はいつごろ、新しい在留資格の導入を 目指していますか。
3) 政府は何人規模の受け入れを見込んでいますか。
Translation
The government on Oct. 12 held a meeting of relevant Cabinet ministers aimed at expanding the acceptance of foreign workers, while the Justice Ministry announced the gist of draft revisions to laws including the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act.
In terms of content, the revision would create two types of residency status in sections hit by labor shortages: “specific skills type 1” for jobs requiring a certain degree of knowledge and experience and “specific skills type 2” for jobs requiring advanced skills. Type 1 status would allow residence of up to a limit of five years in total without accompanying family members, but type 2 would allow accompanying family members, with the possibility of being able to live in Japan permanently if certain conditions are met.
The government aims to introduce the measure in April next year and expects to accept hundreds of thousands of workers.
The new measure apparently targeted at blue-collar employment marks a shift in the nation’s policy, which until now has limited acceptance to high-level professionals.
Answers
1) How do the type 1 and 2 statuses differ in terms of accompanying family members?
1号は家族帯同が認められないが、2号は認められる。
Type 1 doesn’t permit accompanying family members, but type 2 does.
2) When does the government aim to introduce the new residence statuses?
来年4月。
April of next year.
3) How many foreign workers does the government expect to accept?
数十万人。
Hundreds of thousands.