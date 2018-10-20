Food & Drink | DESSERT WATCH

Rock, luxury and retro pastries abound at Michalak Omotesando

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

French pastry chef Christophe Michalak is the latest sweetmaker to bring his brand of sweets to one of Tokyo’s trendier neighborhoods. His Michalak Omotesando store, which opened for business on Oct. 5, is the first overseas opening for his patisserie.

The idea running through this space is “rock and luxury,” which explains why several of the chocolates on sale here look like cassette tapes, though they cost significantly more than their analog inspiration (¥1,200 for the sweet, ¥1,312 for a five-pack of blank tapes on Amazon). The shop’s also got an even fancier offering that looks like a sandal (¥1,800), but whatever route you take, expect a tasty mix of fruit flavors and sugar.

Unless you really have a thing for edible versions of forgotten technology, I’d recommend going for one of the cakes here. Some of them come in little glasses, while one particularly charming creation resembles a slider-sized hamburger. Taste wise, the Mon Koeur (¥750) is a highlight, boasting a sharp yuzu (citrus) flavor that mixes well with the chocolate mousse.

