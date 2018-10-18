Culinary master serves authentic Spanish cuisine

From Oct. 19 to Nov. 30, the Tokyo Dome Hotel will be offering a selection of authentic Spanish cuisine at The Artist’s Cafe on its 43rd floor. Prepared under the supervision of master chef Josep Barahona Vines, this gorgeous repertoire of dishes brings the delicious culinary culture of Spain to Tokyo.

The dinner course, priced at ¥8,000 per person and available from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., includes pinchos — small snacks that are a staple of Spanish cuisine — as well as various meat and fish dishes. With 18 varieties, the beautifully presented dishes are sure to satisfy the eyes and the palate.

Those coming during the day can enjoy the Panorama Lunch for ¥3,000 per person. It is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and holidays. The Panorama Lunch consists of a main dish of your choice, such as black Iberian pork paella, Basque-style pacific cod and lamb chilindron stew, together with a buffet of appetizers, salad and dessert.

With its delectable selection of Spanish cuisine, the Tokyo Dome Hotel is the perfect destination for those wishing to take a trip through the culinary world of Spain.

The Tokyo Dome Hotel is two minutes from Suidobashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.tokyodome-hotels.co.jp or call 03-5805-2111.

Matcha treats featured in autumn afternoon tea

Get ready for an autumn steeped in the decadent flavors of East and West. Throughout November, Tokyo’s Royal Park Hotel is offering the Matcha Afternoon Tea Set, a seasonal take on its popular sweets assortment featuring a variety of matcha-flavored delectables.

Priced at ¥4,158, the set is available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the hotel’s first-floor lobby lounge Fontaine. Most of the sweets — comprising Swiss roll cakes, scones, mousse and chocolates — incorporate a generous helping of freshly ground matcha powder, so guests can satisfy their sweet cravings while savoring the fragrant aromas and elegant bitterness of Japan’s signature autumn tea.

Also available are three luxurious dessert drinks blending Western teas with fresh fruits. For ¥1,425, guests can choose between the tart raspberry tea and cranberry smoothie, the rich royal milk tea and banana shake, or the Earl Gray and mixed berry puree topped with vanilla ice cream. These drinks were crafted in celebration of Japan’s National Tea Day on Nov. 1, which was established to commemorate the first record of Japanese expatriates having a European tea party — with Russian Empress Catherine the Great, no less.

The Royal Park Hotel is connected to Suitengumae Station. For more information, visit www.rph.co.jp or call 03-3667-1111.

Energizing Hokkaido with scrumptious sweets

In its first collaboration with renowned restaurant guide Gault et Millau, Granvista Hotels & Resorts is working with master pastry chef Kazutoshi Narita to bring a special collection of winter sweets to the Sapporo Grand Hotel and Sapporo Park Hotel from Nov. 1 to 30.

This collaboration intends to revitalize Hokkaido in the wake of the earthquake that occurred on Sept. 6, and promote Hokkaido’s culinary culture to the world.

Narita will be using milk, a Hokkaido staple, to create sweets unique to the prefecture. The Sucre Fruits Rouge for ¥2,000, available at the Sapporo Grand Hotel, is a majestic dessert that highlights the multilayered textures and aromas of berries. The ¥3,000 Sucre Truffe, available at the Sapporo Park Hotel, uses the rich fragrance of truffles to bring out new, unique flavors.

The hotels will also offer their own take-out pastries. Both available for ¥800, Sapporo Grand Hotel’s Papillote Tiramisu, and Sapporo Park Hotel’s Papillote Fruits Rouge will use combinations of milk, mascarpone cheese and berries to capture the essence of winter in Hokkaido.

For more information, call 03-6432-9948 (PR company Engawa) or access https://www.grand1934.com/ (Sapporo Grand Hotel) or https://www.sapporoparkhotel1964.com/ (Sapporo Park Hotel).