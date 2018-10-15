Know your ‘wake de wa nai’ from your ‘wake ni wa ikanai’ in Japanese

Benkyō ga kiraina wake ja nai kedo, yaruki ga deru made jikan ga kakaru-n da. (It’s not that I dislike studying, but it takes time to get motivated.)

Situation 1: Mrs. Okubo talks to her son, Mitsuo, a high school student, who is playing video games.

母： もうすぐ試験だけど、光男が勉強しているのを ほとんど見ないわね。

光男： 別に勉強が嫌いなわけじゃないけど、やる気が出るまで時間がかかるんだ。

Haha: Mō sugu shiken dakedo, Mitsuo ga benkyō shite-iru no o hotondo minai wa ne.

Mitsuo: Betsu ni benkyō ga kiraina wake ja nai kedo, yaruki ga deru made jikan ga kakaru-n da.

Mother: You’ll be taking exams soon, but I hardly ever see you studying.

Mitsuo: It’s not that I dislike studying, but it takes time to get motivated.

Today we will introduce two expressions, わけではない and わけにはいかない, that use わけ. X(=noun modifier)わけではない means “it doesn’t mean that X” or “it’s not (exactly) that X.” Its colloquial version is Xわけじゃない. Xわけではない is used to deny the fact X inferred in the last or next statement. Example:

教育学部(きょういくがくぶ)の学生(がくせい)が卒業後(そつぎょうご)、 全(すべ)て教師(きょうし)になるわけではない。

(After graduation, not all of the students of the Faculty of Education become teachers.)

Therefore, Xわけではない often goes with the conjunction such as しかし (but) or でも (but), or tan adverb such as 別(べつ)に (particularly) or 特(とく)に (especially). Example:

梅雨(つゆ)には雨(あめ)がよく降(ふ)る。しかし、毎日(まいにち)降るわけではない。 (It rains a lot in the Japanese rainy season, but it doesn’t rain every day.)

Xわけではない is usually used when giving an excuse, declining something, complaining or clearing up a misunderstanding.

Situation 2: In the morning, Mr. Shiba talks to his wife, who looks sick.

夫： 具合が悪そうだね。会社、休んだほうがいいん じゃない？

妻： きょうは大事な会議があるから休むわけにはいか ないの。

Otto: Guai ga warusō da ne. Kaisha, yasunda hō ga ii-n ja nai?

Tsuma: Kyō wa daijina kaigi ga aru kara yasumu wake ni wa ikanai no.

Husband: You’re looking ill. Wouldn’t you be best taking a day off?

Wife: I can’t afford to take a day off today as there’s an important meeting.

Xわけにはいかない communicates that someone cannot do X due to a social, moral, emotional or circumstantial reason, where X is an intentional verb in dictionary form, such as 行く, もらう or 話す. Example:

こんなに大切(たいせつ)なものをいただくわけにはいきません。 (I really shouldn’t accept such a precious thing.)

Bonus Dialogue: Ms. Gray and a friend, Ms. Yamada, are eating dinner after work.

グレイ： 仕事(しごと)、忙(いそが)しそうね。早(はや)く帰 (かえ)れないの？

山田： うん。上司(じょうし)が早く帰(かえ)らないから、 先(さき)に帰(かえ)るわけにはいかないのよ。

グレイ： それは大変(たいへん)。残業(ざんぎょう)、多(おお)いの？

山田： 毎日(まいにち)残業(ざんぎょう)しているわけじゃない けど、なかなか時間(じかん)どおりには帰れないんだ。

グレイ： でも、今(いま)は働き方(はたらきかた)改革(かいかく) で、どの会社(かいしゃ)も残業を減(へ)らそうとしているんじゃない？

山田： うちみたいな小(ちい)さな会社はなかなかそうも いかないの。

グレイ： そうなんだ。…日本人(にほんじん)の働(はたら)き方(かた)を非難(ひなん)しているわけじゃないけど、こう いう状態(じょうたい)だと、生活(せいかつ)を楽(たの) しめないんじゃない？

山田： そうかもしれない。でも、こうしてたまに友達(ともだち)と会(あ)って、おいしいものを食(た)べて、 おしゃべりするのが幸(しあわ)せなときね。

グレイ： そうか。だから、友達(ともだち)との約束(やくそく)はキャンセルするわけにはいかないね。よし、ストレス 発散(はっさん)しよう！

Gray: Sounds like you’re busy at work. Can’t you get home earlier?

Yamada: No. My boss doesn’t go home early, and I feel like I can’t go home earlier than him.

Gray: That’s a problem. Do you have lots of overtime?

Yamada: I don’t work overtime every day, but it’s hard to leave on time.

Gray: But these days, because of work-style reform, aren’t all companies trying to reduce overtime?

Yamada: Small firms like mine don’t seem to be doing so.

Gray: Oh, I see … I don’t mean to criticize the Japanese way of working, but if these conditions continue, you can’t really enjoy your life, right?

Yamada: You may be right, but I’m happy as long as I meet friends, eat tasty stuff and chat once in a while.

Gray: Right, so we can’t cancel appointments with friends. OK, let’s blow off some steam!