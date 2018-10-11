Bridging China and Japan

Gaen Corp. President Eiko Wada wants to make a “Welcome to Japan Team.”

The president of the company engaged in inbound tourism wants to collaborate with hotels and other tourism companies that are doing business independently to create perfect tour packages.

The woman’s confidence comes from her achievements as a tour conductor, satisfying wealthy Chinese tourists and prestigious Japanese hospitality business operators.

“Chinese tourists are not easy to handle because their plans often tend to change at the last minute. I understand their situation while still trying to have them understand Japanese ways. Only I can make both parties happy,” said Wada, who came to Japan 30 years ago as a student.

She established Gaen, meaning an “elegant encounter with people” in both Japanese and Chinese, in April 2015.

The company’s business portfolio is divided into two categories — tourism and helping foreign students find jobs, mainly at hotels.