Gin no Budo’s Halloween lineup: Festive options for chocolate lovers

The Halloween desserts just keep on coming, especially now that October is actually here. We’ve already talked about ghosts in this column, so now it’s time to spotlight a few other holiday-appropriate characters.

The confectionary chain Gin no Budo revealed their Halloween lineup for 2018 on Oct. 1, and it looks great. The highlights are a pair of cakes, one shaped like a jack-o’-lantern and the other resembling a black cat sporting devil ears. Each (¥680 after tax) looks perfectly crafted for social media, but how do they taste?

Choose based on your love of chocolate: The cat is a nothing but, loaded-up with chocolate mousse and bits of crunchy chocolate serving as a base. Personally speaking, it’s a little too much; better is the jack-o’-lantern, which incorporates a pumpkin cream, caramel sauce and whipped cream. Still plenty sweet, but it makes for a better mix of flavors.