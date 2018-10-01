Monthly mag Shincho 45 suspended over discriminatory speech targeting LGBT

Sample newspaper article

Monthly magazine suspended over discriminatory speech

性的少数者（LGBT）への表現が差別的だとの批判を受けている月刊誌「新潮45」の特集を巡り、新潮社は9月25日、同誌の休刊を 決めたと発表した。同社は「部数低迷に直面し、試行錯誤の過程で編集上の無理が生じた。その結果、このような事態を招いたことを おわびします」と謝罪した。

伊藤幸人取締役は25日夜、取材に応じ、 佐藤隆信社長と編集担当役員の2人を3カ月間、10％の減俸処分としたことを明らかにした。

同社は「企画の厳密な吟味や十分な原稿チェックがおろそかになっていたことは否めない」と指摘。十分な編集体制を整備せず 刊行を続けたことに反省し、休刊を決断したと説明した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

性的少数者 (せいてきしょうすうしゃ) sexual minorities [LGBTQ]

表現 (ひょうげん) expression

差別的 (さべつてき) discriminatory

批判 (ひはん) criticism

受ける (うける) to receive

月刊誌 (げっかんし) monthly magazine

新潮45 (しんちょうよんじゅうご) Shincho 45

特集 (とくしゅう) feature [in paper/magazine]

巡る (めぐる) to concern, to regard

新潮社 (しんちょうしゃ) Shinchosha Publishing Co.

同誌 (どうし) same magazine

休刊 (きゅうかん) suspension of publication

決める (きめる) to decide

発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce

同社 (どうしゃ) same company

部数 (ぶすう) circulation

低迷 (ていめい) slump, dwindling

直面する (ちょくめんする) to encounter

試行錯誤 (しこうさくご) trial and error

過程 (かてい) process

編集 (へんしゅう) editorial

無理 (むり) unreasonable

生じる (しょうじる) to produce, result from

結果 (けっか) result

事態 (じたい) situation

招く (まねく) to cause, result in

謝罪する (しゃざいする) to apologize

伊藤幸人 (いとうゆきひと) Yukihito Ito

取締役 (とりしまりやく) company executive

夜 (よる) night

取材 (しゅざい) reporting, news coverage

応じて (おうじて) according to

佐藤隆信 (さとうたかのぶ) Takanobu Sato

社長 (しゃちょう) company president

編集担当役員 (へんしゅうたんとうやくいん) editorial manager

2人 (ふたり) two people

3カ月間 (さんかげつかん) three-month period

減俸 (げんぽう) salary cut

処分 (しょぶん) punishment

明らかにする (あきらかにする) to make public

企画 (きかく) planning, project, plan, design

厳密 (げんみつ) strict

吟味 (ぎんみ) close examination

十分 (じゅうぶん) thoroughly

原稿 (げんこう) manuscript, copy

おろそかに neglectfully

否めない (いなめない) undeniable

指摘 (してき) pointing out

体制 (たいせい) structure, organization

整備 (せいび) maintenance, putting in place, establishment, development

刊行 (かんこう) publication

続ける (つづける) to continue

反省する (はんせいする) to reflect upon, to contemplate

決断する (けつだんする) to decide

説明する (せつめいする) to explain

Quick questions

1) 「新潮45」の休刊はどうしてですか。

2) 社長と編集担当役員の2人の処分はなんですか。

3) 新潮社は謝罪しましたか。

Translation

On Sept. 25, Shinchosha Publishing Co. announced its decision to suspend publication of monthly magazine Shincho 45 in response to criticism it has received for using discriminatory language toward the LGBTQ community. The company apologized, saying, “Faced with dwindling circulation, due to a process of trial and error we reached a point where proper editing of the magazine became impossible. As a result, we apologize for having brought about this situation. “

According to reports, on the night of the 25th, company executive Yukihito Ito reduced the salary of President Takanobu Sato and two editorial managers by 10 percent for a three-month period as punishment.

The company said, “It’s undeniable that strict and adequate examination of the copy was neglected.” It also explained that after considering the possibility of continuing to publish without a thorough examination of the editorial system, they decided to suspend publishing.

Answers

1) What is the reason for suspending publication of Shincho 45?

性的少数者への表現が差別的だとの批判を 受けているから。

Because of criticism they have received for using discriminatory language toward the LGBTQ community.

2) What punishment do the company president and two editorial managers face?

3カ月間10％の減俸処分。

A 10 percent salary cut for a three-month period.

3) When did Shinchosha Publishing apologize?

9月25日。

On Sept. 25.