Monthly mag Shincho 45 suspended over discriminatory speech targeting LGBT

Sample newspaper article
Monthly magazine suspended over discriminatory speech
性的少数者（LGBT）への表現が差別的だとの批判を受けている月刊誌「新潮45」の特集を巡り、新潮社は9月25日、同誌の休刊を 決めたと発表した。同社は「部数低迷に直面し、試行錯誤の過程で編集上の無理が生じた。その結果、このような事態を招いたことを おわびします」と謝罪した。
伊藤幸人取締役は25日夜、取材に応じ、 佐藤隆信社長と編集担当役員の2人を3カ月間、10％の減俸処分としたことを明らかにした。
同社は「企画の厳密な吟味や十分な原稿チェックがおろそかになっていたことは否めない」と指摘。十分な編集体制を整備せず 刊行を続けたことに反省し、休刊を決断したと説明した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
性的少数者 (せいてきしょうすうしゃ) sexual minorities [LGBTQ]
表現 (ひょうげん) expression
差別的 (さべつてき) discriminatory
批判 (ひはん) criticism
受ける (うける) to receive
月刊誌 (げっかんし) monthly magazine
新潮45 (しんちょうよんじゅうご) Shincho 45
特集 (とくしゅう) feature [in paper/magazine]
巡る (めぐる) to concern, to regard
新潮社 (しんちょうしゃ) Shinchosha Publishing Co.
同誌 (どうし) same magazine
休刊 (きゅうかん) suspension of publication
決める (きめる) to decide
発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce
同社 (どうしゃ) same company
部数 (ぶすう) circulation
低迷 (ていめい) slump, dwindling
直面する (ちょくめんする) to encounter
試行錯誤 (しこうさくご) trial and error
過程 (かてい) process
編集 (へんしゅう) editorial
無理 (むり) unreasonable
生じる (しょうじる) to produce, result from
結果 (けっか) result
事態 (じたい) situation
招く (まねく) to cause, result in
謝罪する (しゃざいする) to apologize
伊藤幸人 (いとうゆきひと) Yukihito Ito
取締役 (とりしまりやく) company executive
夜 (よる) night
取材 (しゅざい) reporting, news coverage
応じて (おうじて) according to
佐藤隆信 (さとうたかのぶ) Takanobu Sato
社長 (しゃちょう) company president
編集担当役員 (へんしゅうたんとうやくいん) editorial manager
2人 (ふたり) two people
3カ月間 (さんかげつかん) three-month period
減俸 (げんぽう) salary cut
処分 (しょぶん) punishment
明らかにする (あきらかにする) to make public
企画 (きかく) planning, project, plan, design
厳密 (げんみつ) strict
吟味 (ぎんみ) close examination
十分 (じゅうぶん) thoroughly
原稿 (げんこう) manuscript, copy
おろそかに neglectfully
否めない (いなめない) undeniable
指摘 (してき) pointing out
体制 (たいせい) structure, organization
整備 (せいび) maintenance, putting in place, establishment, development
刊行 (かんこう) publication
続ける (つづける) to continue
反省する (はんせいする) to reflect upon, to contemplate
決断する (けつだんする) to decide
説明する (せつめいする) to explain
Quick questions
1) 「新潮45」の休刊はどうしてですか。
2) 社長と編集担当役員の2人の処分はなんですか。
3) 新潮社は謝罪しましたか。
Translation
On Sept. 25, Shinchosha Publishing Co. announced its decision to suspend publication of monthly magazine Shincho 45 in response to criticism it has received for using discriminatory language toward the LGBTQ community. The company apologized, saying, “Faced with dwindling circulation, due to a process of trial and error we reached a point where proper editing of the magazine became impossible. As a result, we apologize for having brought about this situation. “
According to reports, on the night of the 25th, company executive Yukihito Ito reduced the salary of President Takanobu Sato and two editorial managers by 10 percent for a three-month period as punishment.
The company said, “It’s undeniable that strict and adequate examination of the copy was neglected.” It also explained that after considering the possibility of continuing to publish without a thorough examination of the editorial system, they decided to suspend publishing.
Answers
1) What is the reason for suspending publication of Shincho 45?
性的少数者への表現が差別的だとの批判を 受けているから。
Because of criticism they have received for using discriminatory language toward the LGBTQ community.
2) What punishment do the company president and two editorial managers face?
3カ月間10％の減俸処分。
A 10 percent salary cut for a three-month period.
3) When did Shinchosha Publishing apologize?
9月25日。
On Sept. 25.