Terrifying Halloween teatime sure to scare

The Conrad Tokyo invites guests to an “Otona (adult’s) Halloween Afternoon Tea: Glamorous Haunted Hotel” at the bar lounge TwentyEight, through Oct. 31.

The luxurious bar on the 28th floor charms guests with scarily cute, sweet and savory treats such as jack-o’-lantern pumpkin Mont Blanc cake, a glass of black cherry mousse and butterfly pea jelly, coffin-shaped chocolate tarts with purple sweet potato filling and beet bread with foie gras mousse topped with chestnut and raspberries. Guests can enjoy the fantastic treats while taking in the panoramic views of Tokyo Bay and Hamarikyu Gardens.

There are four different types of afternoon tea sets, each lasting two hours. Among them, The Standard Afternoon Tea Set is priced at ¥4,900 with unlimited drinks on weekdays; and The Deluxe Afternoon Tea Set (Halloween version), priced at ¥8,350, comes with a glass of Champagne, free-flowing drinks and a collectible Conrad teddy bear in a monster costume.

The afternoon tea sets are served from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays (until 9:30 p.m. on Sundays and holidays).

All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Conrad Tokyo is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station or seven minutes from Shinbashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.conradtokyo.co.jp or call 03-6388-8000.

Buffet offers spooky sweets and creepy treats

For those seeking a festive and photogenic Halloween event in Tokyo, the Hilton Tokyo Odaiba entertains guests with a “Bibi-kawa (vivid-colored and cute) Halloween Dessert Buffet” at its Seascape Terrace & Dining, until Oct. 31.

Inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead festival and themed “Halloween Monsters’ Day of the Dead Parade,” the buffet serves 35 kinds of merry yet scary desserts with autumn fruits and vegetables, including an avocado monster cake, sugar skull chocolate cake and eyeball jelly along with Mexican favorites such as tacos and quesadillas.

There are two seatings for the buffet, with the first from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (90 minutes) for ¥3,500 for adults and ¥2,100 for children (aged 6 to 11) on weekdays and the second, from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. (45 min.), is priced at ¥2,400 for adults and ¥1,440 for children on weekdays. Prices differ on weekends and a complimentary drink is offered to those wearing Halloween costumes, flowers or skulls.

All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is directly connected to Daiba Station, or 10 minutes from Tokyo Teleport Station (free shuttle bus available). For more information, access www.hiltonodaiba.jp or call 03-5500-5500.

Workshops offer cute Halloween crafts

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka offers Halloween home decorations and gift ideas with two Halloween craft lessons to be held at its in-hotel culture school Ecole du Royal on Oct. 8 and 13.

The hotel is located in a convenient hub for enjoying Umeda, Namba, Universal Studios Japan and other Osaka attractions, as well as sightseeing in Kyoto.

The soap-carving lesson on Oct. 8 teaches guests how to create cute Halloween motifs such as pumpkins and ghosts from soft soaps using carving knives. Wrapped together with sweets, the carvings make perfect aromatic gifts.

The candle-making lesson on Oct. 13 lets guests make gel candles in original double-glassed containers with Halloween themes such as pumpkins and witches. The round candles will be great alternatives to jack-o’-lantern decorations for Halloween parties.

The soap-carving lesson is priced at ¥4,800 and the candle craft lesson at ¥3,800. Both are from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and prices include materials and tax.

The Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka is directly connected to Nakanoshima Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.rihga.co.jp/osaka or call 06-6448-1121.