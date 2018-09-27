|

Over 1,500 students attend annual college fair

The Kanto Plain College Fair Tokyo 2018 was successfully held on Sept. 14 at Hiroo Gakuen Junior and Senior High School in Tokyo’s Minato Ward.

Internationally focused high schools in the Kanto region take turns hosting this annual event for students considering studying abroad or in an international environment in Japan.

This year’s host was Hiroo Gakuen, which is known for its international course that sent its graduates to 82 universities outside Japan last year. Over 1,500 students, including about 230 from Hiroo Gakuen, visited the venue during the three-hour event. They explored and compared more than 160 tertiary institutions from around the globe, including 19 Japanese universities and colleges with courses and programs offered in English.

Jesse O’Neill from the Glasgow School of Art, who participated in the event for the first time, said that he was surprised to see the great diversity in the institutions. Director of the International Course at Hiroo Gakuen, Hisae Uematsu, explained that the school aims to make as many options available as possible — both domestically and outside of Japan — to those who attended the event, as well as its own students.

LATEST GENERAL STORIES

A taste of Kochi in Tokyo
Sakura Tei, an okonomiyaki and monjayaki (savory pancakes) restaurant on one of Harajuku's fashionable back streets, will have the Kochi Yosakoi Fair, a monthlong event from Au...
Cultural events highlight the summer season
Grand Fiesta The Grand Fiesta, an event commemorating the 120th anniversary of Japan and Argentina's diplomatic relations, will be held on July 30 from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Meiji Kin...
Application open for young leaders' U.S. trip
Georgetown University, Amway Japan and The Japan Times are now seeking participants for the 12th Georgetown University Leadership Program (GULP), to take place from Oct. 14 to 21. Applicants sho...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge