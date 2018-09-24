Fish in a phone box: Artist sues shopping district over plagiarism

Sample newspaper article

Artist sues shopping district over plagiarism

水を満たした電話ボックスの中で金魚数十匹が泳ぐオブジェは自身の作品に酷似し著作権を侵害されたとして、福島県いわき市の現代美術作家が9月19日、オブジェを設置した 奈良県大和郡山市の柳町商店街側に330万円の損害賠償などを求め奈良地裁に提訴した。

訴状などによると、原告は山本伸樹さん（62）で、2000年ごろに電話ボックスに金魚を泳がせた作品を創作し、各地のギャラリーなどで展示してきた。一方、大和郡山市は 金魚すくいの全国大会が開催されるなど金魚の産地として知られ、14年に柳町商店街に オブジェが設置された。

Words and phrases

満たす (みたす) to fill

電話ボックス (でんわボックス) phone booth

中 (なか) inside

金魚 (きんぎょ) goldfish

数十匹 (すうじゅっぴき) dozens [of goldfish]

泳ぐ (およぐ) to swim

オブジェ objet d’art, piece of art

自身 (じしん) personally

作品 (さくひん) work [e.g., book, film, etc.]

酷似 (こくじ) resemble

著作権 (ちょさくけん) copyright

侵害する (しんがいする) to infringe

福島県 (ふくしまけん) Fukushima Prefecture

いわき市 (いわきし) Iwaki city

現代美術 (げんだいびじゅつ) contemporary art

作家 (さっか) artist

設置する (せっちする) to install

奈良県 (ならけん) Nara Prefecture

大和郡山市 (やまとこりやまし) Yamatokoriyama city

柳町商店街 (やなぎまちしょうてんがい) Yanagimachi shopping district

側 (そば) near

330万円 (さんびゃくさんじゅうまんえん) ¥33 million

損害賠償 (そんがいばいしょう) compensation

求め (もとめ) demand

奈良地裁 (ならちさい) Nara District Court

提訴する (ていそする) to sue

訴状 (そじょう) petition

原告 (げんこく) plaintiff

山本伸樹 (やまもとのぶき) Nobuki Yamamoto

創作 (そうさく) work [of art]

各地 (かくち) various places

展示する (てんじする) to exhibit

一方 (いっぽう) the other side

全国大会 (ぜんこくたいかい) national competition

開催する (かいさいする) to open an exhibition

産地 (さんち) producing area

知られる (しられる) to be known

Quick questions

1) 山本伸樹さんは何に金魚を泳がせましたか。

2) 山本さんはいくらを求めていますか。

3) 柳町商店街のオブジェはいつ設置されま したか。

Translation

A contemporary artist from Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, filed a lawsuit against the Yanagimachi shopping district in Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture, on Sept. 19 for copyright infringement, claiming a telephone box filled with dozens of goldfish resembles one of his works. He is suing at the Nara District Court for compensation of ¥33 million.

According to the complaint, artist Nobuki Yamamoto, 62, created a phone booth filled with live goldfish around 2000 and exhibited it at various galleries. The city of Yamatokoriyama, which is known for its goldfish farms and for hosting a national goldfish scooping competition, set up its installation in 2014.

Answers

1) What did Nobuki Yamamoto have the goldfish swimming in?

電話ボックス。

A phone booth.

2) How much is Yamamoto demanding?

330万円。

¥33 million.

3) When was the Yanagimachi shopping district’s installation set up?

2014年。

2014.