Delicate French treats to delight the palate

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is holding its popular French desserts event, the Gilles Marchal Fair, until Nov. 18.

Featuring the world-famous pastry chef known for his exquisite madeleines and financiers, the hotel’s cafe, lounge and pastry shop offers a delightful course menu, an afternoon tea set and sweets to go. At Caffe, guests can enjoy the multitiered presentation of the Gilles Marchal Sweets Set, featuring autumn-themed delicacies with elegant flavors of citrus and spices. The set is offered from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m., and is priced at ¥3,500.

The Gilles Marchal Afternoon Tea Set served at the lounge introduces guests to his signature baked sweets along with various other savory treats. Reservations are required a day before for the two-hour course that is offered from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. The afternoon tea set is priced at ¥4,000. At the pastry shop, guests can take out their favorites from among seven kinds of Marchal’s enchanting pieces, ranging from gateau opera (¥580) to the banana and pineapple-based Cake Exotic (¥3,300, reservations needed three days before). The shop is open from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Hyatt Regency Tokyo is one minute from Tochomae Station, four minutes from Nishi-Shinjuku Station and nine minutes from Shinjuku Station. For more information, call 03-3348-1234.

Hotel Century Southern Tower party rooms open

The Hotel Century Southern Tower, which has seen its food-and-drink facilities undergoing renovations since 2016, will have a grand reopening of its party rooms on Oct. 1.

The total renovation of the party rooms on the 21st floor is the first since the hotel’s opening in Shinjuku Ward in 1998. The versatility of the rooms meet increasing demand for events ranging from MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) to personal dining.

Guests can savor great food cooked with French techniques by chefs in the open-style kitchen on the 20th floor while enjoying a dynamic view of Tokyo from the rooms one floor above. Some rooms have presentation counters and a smokeless cooking wagon made by German company Eisfink.

There are six types of rooms that can accommodate groups of 12 to 60, priced at ¥30,000 to ¥100,000 for two hours. The party course menu is priced from ¥6,300 to ¥10,000, the buffet from ¥7,800 to ¥9,800 and platters to share from ¥6,800. All prices include tax and a 10 percent service charge.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station, South Exit. For more information, visit www.southerntower.co.jp or call 03-5354-0111.

‘A Taste of Britain’ at Imperial Hotel Tokyo

Get ready for a whole different — and delicious — British Invasion. Throughout September and October, the Imperial Hotel Tokyo is hosting A Taste of Britain, its annual autumn fair celebrating the delights of English cuisine, fashion and culture. The hotel has even invited executive chef Frederik Walther from the British Embassy in Tokyo to supervise the fair’s main attraction, Afternoon Tea.

Hosted at the lofty Imperial Lounge Aqua on the hotel’s 17th floor, the afternoon tea runs from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features an array of dishes traditionally adored by the people of England. For just ¥5,346, guests will be treated to soups, gratins and petit sandwich preparations, as well as a luscious dessert set, including scones, trifle, rhubarb and the same lemon elderflower cake that appeared at the recent royal wedding. And — as the fair’s name would suggest — there are roughly 30 delightful varieties of coffee and tea to choose from.

For those who wish to experience A Taste of Britain in the comfort of their own home, the hotel’s first-floor delicatessen Gargantua also has limited-offer sweets, side dishes and baked goods available for purchase through Oct. 31.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya and Uchisaiwaicho subway stations, or five minutes from Ginza and Yurakucho stations. For more information, visit www.imperialhotel.co.jp/e/tokyo or call 03-3504-1111.