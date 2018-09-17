‘Avatar robot’ cafe opens up new job opportunities to ALS patients

Sample newspaper article

Cafe gives ALS patients the opportunity to work

全身の筋肉が徐々に動かなくなる筋萎縮性側索硬化症（ALS）患者など重度障害者らが「分身ロボット」を遠隔操作して接客するカフェが11月、東京・赤坂にオープンする。障害で外出が困難な人にも働く機会をつくりたいと、ロボット開発のオリィ研究所（東京）や日本財団などが企画した。

12月の障害者週間に合わせた期間限定の試みだが、東京五輪・パラリンピックに向け常設店のほか、企業での採用を目指す。

分身ロボットは高さ約120センチ、重さ約20キロの人型。額にあるカメラが捉えた映像が離れた場所にあるタブレット端末などに映し出され、障害者が端末を操作して動かし会話もできる。

(KYODO)

Words and phrases

全身 (ぜんしん) whole [body]

筋肉 (きんにく) muscle

徐々に (じょじょに) gradually

動く (うごく) to move

筋萎縮性側索硬化症 (きんいしゅくせいそくさくこうかしょう) Lou Gehrig’s disease/ALS

患者 (かんじゃ) a patient

重度 (じゅうど) severe

障害者 (しょうがいしゃ) physically disabled person

分身 (ぶんしん) avatar

遠隔操作 (えんかくそうさ) remote control

接客する (せっきゃくする) serving customers

赤坂 (あかさか) Akasaka

障害 (しょうがい) disability

外出 (がいしゅつ) going out

困難 (こんなん) difficulty

働く (はたらく) to work

機会 (きかい) opportunity

開発 (かいはつ) development

オリィ研究所 (オリィけんきゅうじょ) Ory Laboratory

日本財団 (にっぽんざいだん) Nippon Foundation

企画する (きかくする) to design

障害者週間 (しょうがいしゃしゅうかん) Physically Disabled Persons Awareness Week

合わせる (あわせる) to combine

期間限定 (きかんげんてい) limited time

試み (こころみ) endeavor

東京五輪・パラリンピック (とうきょうごりん・パラリンピック ) Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics

〜に向けて (にむけて) intended for ~

常設店 (じょうせつてん) permanent store

企業 (きぎょう) business

採用 (さいよう) employment

目指す (めざす) to aim for

約 (やく) around

重さ (おもさ) weight

人型 (ひとがた) humanoid

額 (ひたい) forehead

捉える (とらえる) to capture

映像 (えいぞう) image

離れる (はなれる) to be apart

場所 (ばしょ) location

端末 (たんまつ) device

映し出す (うつしだす) to show

操作する (そうさする) to manipulate

Quick questions

1) カフェはどこにオープンしますか。

2) 誰がロボットを遠隔操作しますか。

3) カメラはロボットのどこにありますか。

Translation

This November, a cafe will open in Akasaka, Tokyo, where customers will be served by “avatar robots” controlled remotely by severely handicapped employees, such as those with Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS), which causes the muscles to gradually harden. Companies including Ory Laboratory and the Nippon Foundation designed the robots with the aim of offering opportunities to work to people who have trouble getting about.

The cafe will open on a trial basis in time for Physically Disabled Persons Awareness Week in December, and hopes to be able to offer more job opportunities ahead of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, not only at a permanent store but also other businesses.

The humanoid robots are around 120 centimeters tall and weigh around 20 kilograms. They are manipulated remotely through the use of a tablet and have a camera installed in the forehead that captures images of the surrounding area, enabling the employees to move them around. The operators can also hold conversations with guests via the robot.

Answers

1) Where will the cafe open?

東京・赤坂。

Akasaka in Tokyo.

2) Who will operate the robots remotely?

筋萎縮性側索硬化症患者や重度障害者。

Severely physically disabled people, such as those with Lou Gehrig’s disease.

3) Where is the camera located on the robots?

額。

The forehead.