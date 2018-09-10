Fossils of largest dinosaur ever found in Japan go on show in Hokkaido

Sample newspaper article
北海道むかわ町の山中で見つかったハドロ サウルス科恐竜の化石を調べている北海道大総合博物館とむかわ町穂別博物館の研究 グループは9月4日、化石を岩などから取り出す作業が終わったとして、町内の施設でほぼ全身の骨格を報道公開した。頭から尾までの全長は推定8メートル超で、国内で見つかった恐竜の全身骨格では最大としている。
化石は2003年、約7200万年前（白亜紀後期）の地層で見つかった。
北大総合博物館の小林快次准教授は「日本の恐竜研究史における最大の発見。全貌を目の当たりにできるのは大きい」と意義を強調した。新種の可能性もあるといい、さらに分析して論文にまとめる。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido
むかわ町 (むかわちょう) Mukawa town
山中 (さんちゅう) in the mountains
見つかる (みつかる) to be discovered
ハドロサウルス科 (ハドロサウルスか) Hadrosauridae family
恐竜 (きょうりゅう) dinosaur
化石 (かせき) fossil
調べる (しらべる) to study
北海道大[学]総合博物館 (ほっかいどうだい [がく]そうごうはくぶつかん) The Hokkaido University Museum
むかわ町穂別博物館 (むかわちょうほべつはくぶつかん) Mukawa Town Hobetsu Museum
研究グループ (けんきゅうグループ) research group
9月4日 (くがつよっか) Sept. 4
岩 (いわ) rock
取り出す (とりだす) to take out
作業 (さぎょう) work
終わる (おわる) to finish
町内 (ちょうない) in the town
施設 (しせつ) institution
ほぼ almost
全身 (ぜんしん) whole [body], full-length
骨格 (こっかく) skeleton
報道 (ほうどう) reporting
公開する (こうかいする) to open to the public
頭 (あたま) head
尾 (お) tail
全長 (ぜんちょう) overall length
推定 (すいてい) estimated at, an estimated
8メートル超 (はちメートルちょう) over 8 meters
国内 (こくない) domestic
最大 (さいだい) largest
2003年 (にせんさんねん) 2003
約 (やく) about, around
〜年前 (〜ねんまえ) ~ years ago
白亜紀 (はくあき) Cretaceous Period
後期 (こうき) latter half
地層 (ちそう) geological formation
小林快次 (こばやしよしつぐ) Yoshitsugu Kobayashi
准教授 (じゅんきょうじゅ) associate professor
日本 (にほん) Japan
恐竜研究史 (きょうりゅうけんきゅうし) dinosaur research and history
発見 (はっけん) finding
全貌 (ぜんぼう) whole story
目の当たり (まのあたり) right before one’s eyes
大きい (おおきい) big
意義 (いぎ) significance
強調する (きょうちょうする) to emphasize
新種 (しんしゅ) new species
可能性 (かのうせい) potentially
分析する (ぶんせきする) to analyze
論文 (ろんぶん) paper
Quick questions
1) 化石は何時代のものですか。
2) 化石はどこで発見されましたか。
3) 恐竜の大きさはどれぐらいですか。
Translation
On Sept. 4, research groups from Hokkaido University Museum and the Mukawa Town Hobetsu Museum who have been studying the fossils of a dinosaur from the Hadrosauridae family they discovered in mountains outside the town of Mukawa held a press event to announce they had finished excavating, and to show off the mostly complete skeleton.
At a little over 8 meters from head to tail, it is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever discovered in Japan.
The fossils were discovered in 2003 in a geological formation that dates back around 72 million years ago to the latter half of the Cretaceous Period.
“This is the biggest find in the history and research of dinosaurs in Japan. It’s a huge deal to be able to have a whole body right in front of you.” said Yoshitsugu Kobayashi, an associate professor who works at the Hokkaido University Museum, emphasizing the significance of the find. He also said that this is potentially a new species, and that the groups will now analyze the data and compile it into a research paper.
Answers
1) What period are the fossils from?
白亜紀。
The Cretaceous Period.
2) Where were the fossils found?
北海道むかわ町。
The town of Mukawa in Hokkaido.
3) About how big is the dinosaur?
頭から尾まで8メートル超。
A little over 8 meters from head to tail.