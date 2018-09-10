Fossils of largest dinosaur ever found in Japan go on show in Hokkaido

Sample newspaper article

北海道むかわ町の山中で見つかったハドロ サウルス科恐竜の化石を調べている北海道大総合博物館とむかわ町穂別博物館の研究 グループは9月4日、化石を岩などから取り出す作業が終わったとして、町内の施設でほぼ全身の骨格を報道公開した。頭から尾までの全長は推定8メートル超で、国内で見つかった恐竜の全身骨格では最大としている。

化石は2003年、約7200万年前（白亜紀後期）の地層で見つかった。

北大総合博物館の小林快次准教授は「日本の恐竜研究史における最大の発見。全貌を目の当たりにできるのは大きい」と意義を強調した。新種の可能性もあるといい、さらに分析して論文にまとめる。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

北海道 (ほっかいどう) Hokkaido

むかわ町 (むかわちょう) Mukawa town

山中 (さんちゅう) in the mountains

見つかる (みつかる) to be discovered

ハドロサウルス科 (ハドロサウルスか) Hadrosauridae family

恐竜 (きょうりゅう) dinosaur

化石 (かせき) fossil

調べる (しらべる) to study

北海道大[学]総合博物館 (ほっかいどうだい [がく]そうごうはくぶつかん) The Hokkaido University Museum

むかわ町穂別博物館 (むかわちょうほべつはくぶつかん) Mukawa Town Hobetsu Museum

研究グループ (けんきゅうグループ) research group

9月4日 (くがつよっか) Sept. 4

岩 (いわ) rock

取り出す (とりだす) to take out

作業 (さぎょう) work

終わる (おわる) to finish

町内 (ちょうない) in the town

施設 (しせつ) institution

ほぼ almost

全身 (ぜんしん) whole [body], full-length

骨格 (こっかく) skeleton

報道 (ほうどう) reporting

公開する (こうかいする) to open to the public

頭 (あたま) head

尾 (お) tail

全長 (ぜんちょう) overall length

推定 (すいてい) estimated at, an estimated

8メートル超 (はちメートルちょう) over 8 meters

国内 (こくない) domestic

最大 (さいだい) largest

2003年 (にせんさんねん) 2003

約 (やく) about, around

〜年前 (〜ねんまえ) ~ years ago

白亜紀 (はくあき) Cretaceous Period

後期 (こうき) latter half

地層 (ちそう) geological formation

小林快次 (こばやしよしつぐ) Yoshitsugu Kobayashi

准教授 (じゅんきょうじゅ) associate professor

日本 (にほん) Japan

恐竜研究史 (きょうりゅうけんきゅうし) dinosaur research and history

発見 (はっけん) finding

全貌 (ぜんぼう) whole story

目の当たり (まのあたり) right before one’s eyes

大きい (おおきい) big

意義 (いぎ) significance

強調する (きょうちょうする) to emphasize

新種 (しんしゅ) new species

可能性 (かのうせい) potentially

分析する (ぶんせきする) to analyze

論文 (ろんぶん) paper

Quick questions

1) 化石は何時代のものですか。

2) 化石はどこで発見されましたか。

3) 恐竜の大きさはどれぐらいですか。

Translation

On Sept. 4, research groups from Hokkaido University Museum and the Mukawa Town Hobetsu Museum who have been studying the fossils of a dinosaur from the Hadrosauridae family they discovered in mountains outside the town of Mukawa held a press event to announce they had finished excavating, and to show off the mostly complete skeleton.

At a little over 8 meters from head to tail, it is the largest dinosaur skeleton ever discovered in Japan.

The fossils were discovered in 2003 in a geological formation that dates back around 72 million years ago to the latter half of the Cretaceous Period.

“This is the biggest find in the history and research of dinosaurs in Japan. It’s a huge deal to be able to have a whole body right in front of you.” said Yoshitsugu Kobayashi, an associate professor who works at the Hokkaido University Museum, emphasizing the significance of the find. He also said that this is potentially a new species, and that the groups will now analyze the data and compile it into a research paper.

Answers

1) What period are the fossils from?

白亜紀。

The Cretaceous Period.

2) Where were the fossils found?

北海道むかわ町。

The town of Mukawa in Hokkaido.

3) About how big is the dinosaur?

頭から尾まで8メートル超。

A little over 8 meters from head to tail.