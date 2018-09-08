Cafe Morozoff ushers in the season with a chestnut-focused menu

The arrival of September means it’s time for chestnuts to have their time in the spotlight. Every new dessert for the next two months will probably find a way to incorporate the flavor into its mix. It’s a fall tradition like no other.

Cafe Morozoff wasted no time in adjusting its dessert menu to match the season. Since Sept. 1 it has offered a new set of items heavy on the chestnut. Available until the end of Nov., this is a good spot to indulge in autumn flavors.

Among the dishes is a relatively straightforward Mont Blanc pastry (¥1,250) and a chestnut parfait (¥1,200). These are fine, but sometimes you just need to go all out, and nothing accomplishes this better than the Mont Blanc Cream Dessert Waffle (¥1,200), which combines a miniature Mont Blanc with a pair of waffles and a handful of berries on the side. Chestnut is a delightful ingredient, but this dish helps please the palate with a broader spectrum of flavors.