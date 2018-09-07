U.N.’s December climate talks in Poland adds an extra day to get more work done

An annual global climate change meeting due to be held in Poland in December will start a day earlier than planned to allow more work to be done, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said.

Government ministers will try to agree on rules for implementing the Paris agreement, which was adopted by almost 200 nations in 2015 and is due to come into force in 2020.

“It was agreed that an early opening of the session will provide an opportunity to make the best use of the time available to finalise negotiations on the work program under the Paris Agreement,” the UNFCCC, which steers the climate talks, said in a statement.

The talks, attended by around 190 countries, will take place in Katowice in southern Poland between Dec. 2 until Dec. 14, instead of Dec. 3-14, the UNFCCC said.

The Paris agreement sets a goal of limiting warming to “well below” a rise of 2 degrees C above pre-industrial times while “pursuing efforts” for the tougher goal of 1.5 degrees C.

During preliminary talks in Thailand this week, Fiji Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama said governments are unprepared for the Polish meeting, and Patricia Espinosa, head of the UNFCCC, said that governments are not on track to meet the 2 degree temperature limit goal.