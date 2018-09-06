An urban escape with a blend of tradition

Touring Tokyo is about to get a lot easier. On Dec. 14, floors 4-13 of Hulic Square Tokyo will collectively open as the new flagship location for Hulic’s luxury hotel series.

Dubbed The Gate Hotel Tokyo by Hulic, the soon-to-open hotel faces one of Ginza’s two main shopping avenues, providing convenient access to Yurakucho, Hibiya, Marunouchi and Shinbashi. Ranging from ¥25,000 to ¥112,000, each of its 164 rooms comes equipped with a personal coffee maker, Hansgrohe brand shower and free Wi-Fi.

Marketed as a “hotel for adults,” the lobbies and restaurants feature high ceilings, panoramic windows and a plethora of fine art designed to juxtapose modern culture with traditional aesthetics. Much like one’s favorite bar or museum, the hotel aims to liberate guests from their daily responsibilities and allow them to blend quiet relaxation with urban frivolity.

The hotel’s fourth-floor dining establishment offers table, counter and terrace seating to accommodate all occasions, while the 13th-floor teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) restaurant offers private rooms for a more intimate feel. As a bonus, overnight guests have exclusive access to the 13th-floor terrace that commands stunning views of the bustling Ginza area.

The Gate Hotel Tokyo by Hulic is three minutes from Yurakucho Station and one minute from Ginza or Hibiya Stations. For more information or reservations, visit www.gate-hotel.jp/tokyo/ or call 03-5623-7601.

Sit down to a delectable gold medal meal

Uncork the Champagne and toast away. From Sept. 18 to 20, the Park Hyatt Tokyo is dishing out a gold medal dinner by Tomoya Sugizaki, chef de partie of the hotel’s New York Grill and winner of The Good Taste Series 2017 ASPAC (Asia Pacific) regional competition.

Available from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., the ¥12,000 course will be a delicious reenactment of Sugizaki’s prize-winning culinary creation with a novel dessert included.

The Good Taste Series was first held in 2014 in North America to develop young chefs and elevate the status of hotel cuisine through friendly competition. Last year, the Hyatt Group opened up the series to all its hotels worldwide, and Japan did not disappoint.

Sugizaki’s meal begins with Hokkaido scallop appetizers before moving on to a main course of braised beef short rib and celeriac mousseline, among other delectables. Rounding off dessert is a banana parfait and crispy coconut meringue with lime sorbet and fresh mint.

Though this event highlights Sugizaki’s accomplishments, congratulations also go out to Hyatt Regency Kyoto’s Sotaro Okuda, who recently won The Good Taste Series 2018 Regional Semi-Final Japan and Micronesia.

The Park Hyatt Tokyo is 12 minutes from Shinjuku Station and eight minutes from Tochomae Station. For more information and reservations, visit https://tokyo.park.hyatt.com or call 03-5322-1234.

Discover a tranquil outdoor getaway

Tucked away in the forested countryside of Yamanashi Prefecture just 90 minutes from Tokyo lies Fufu Kawaguchiko, the soon-to-be second edition of the Fufu hotel series. Opening Oct. 1, this cozy luxury resort offers 32 exclusive rooms starting at ¥45,900 a person.

Preferring to build around nature rather than through it, the hotel was designed to conform to the slope of the land and makes full use of the surrounding lava rock. Combining this with stunning views of Mt. Fuji and tranquil Lake Kawaguchi — both of which can be seen from the personal outdoor baths installed in each room — it’s truly hard to tell where the hotel stops and the great outdoors begin.

Dedicated to providing its guests with the bounties of nature, the hotel’s meals incorporate fragrant firewood roasting techniques, Fuji spring water and locally sourced beef and wine. For activities, the hotel hosts guide trekking tours, nighttime stargazing events and canoeing lessons on Lake Kawaguchi. And to top it all off, guests can ease into the evening with in-room spa treatment from Spa by Sisley — the same highly acclaimed spa course provided at the hotel’s maiden location in Atami.

Fufu Kawaguchiko is 15 minutes by car from Kawakuchiko Station (Fuji-Kyuko Line). For more information or reservations, visit https://www.kawaguchikofufu.jp/ or call 0557-86-3883.