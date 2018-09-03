Five deaths go unreported at Gifu city hospital

Sample newspaper article

岐阜市の「Y＆M 藤掛第一病院」でエアコンが故障した部屋に入院していた80代の患者 5人が死亡した問題で、病院側は8月29日、エアコンの故障している3階と4階の病室に 入院している7人の患者全員をエアコンの ある新館に移した。市が明らかにした。また男性の入院患者1人が同日、転院。市保健所は新たな患者を今後受け入れないよう病院を指導した。

岐阜県警は8月29日、今後死亡した5人を 司法解剖するとともに、業務上過失致死容疑を視野に、管理態勢や死亡の経緯を調べる ため、病院を現場検証する方針を固めた。 病院側は5人の死亡をいずれも県警に通報 していなかった。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

岐阜市 (ぎふし) Gifu city

Y＆M 藤掛第一病院 (Y&M ふじかけだいいちびょういん) Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital

故障する (こしょうする) to break down

部屋 (へや) room

入院する (にゅういんする) be hospitalized

80代 (はちじゅうだい) people in their 80s

患者 (かんじゃ) a patient

〜人 (~にん) counter for people

死亡する (しぼうする) to pass away

問題 (もんだい) problem

病院 (びょういん) hospital

側 (がわ) side

8月29日 (はちがつにじゅうくにち) Aug. 29

階 (かい) floor [of a building]

病室 (びょうしつ) hospital room

全員 (ぜんいん) everyone

新館 (しんかん) annex

移す (うつす) to transfer

市 (し) city

明らかにする (あきらかにする) to disclose

男性 (だんせい) male

同日 (どうじつ) the same day

転院する (てんいんする) to transfer to another hospital

市保健所 (しほけんじょ) city health care center

新たな (あらたな) new, fresh, novel

今後 (こんご) from now on

受け入れる (うけいれる) to accept

指導する (しどうする) to advise, order

岐阜県警 (ぎふけんけい) Gifu prefectural police

司法解剖 (しほうかいぼう) legally ordered autopsy

業務上過失致死 (ぎょうむじょうかしつちし) professional negligence resulting in death

容疑 (ようぎ) charge

視野に[入れる] (しやに[いれる]) to consider

管理 (かんり) management

態勢 (たいせい) attitude

経緯 (いきさつ) details

調べる (しらべる) to investigate

現場検証 (げんばけんしょう) on-site inspection

方針を固める (ほうしんをかためる) to firm up a plan

いずれも (not) any

通報する (つうほうする) to report

Quick questions

1) 「Y＆M 藤掛第一病院」で何人が死亡しましたか。

2) 死亡した患者は何歳でしたか。

3) 病院は何名の死を県警に通報しましたか。

Translation

After five patients in their 80s passed away while staying in rooms with no air conditioning at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital in Gifu, the city disclosed on Aug. 29 that the hospital has moved all seven patients from the third and fourth floors, where the A/C is broken, to the annex, where the air conditioning is working. The same day, one male patient was transferred to another hospital. The city health care center advised the Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital not to accept any more patients for now.

The Gifu prefectural police have ordered autopsies of the five patients that died and are setting up an on-site investigation to look into the management system and details of the deaths, with the possibility of laying charges of professional negligence resulting in death. The hospital had not reported the deaths of any of the five patients to the prefectural police.

Answers

1) How many people died at Y&M Fujikake Daiichi Hospital?

5人。

Five people.

2) How old were the patients that died?

80代。

In their 80s.

3) How many deaths did the hospital report to the prefectural police?

0名。

None.