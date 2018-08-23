Stylish glamping to close out the summer season

Now that the summer evenings have cooled down, it’s the perfect time to dive into the joys of camping — and what better way to do so than right in a hotel? Sponsored by Asahi Breweries, Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel has opened its spacious seventh floor open-air terrace to host a luxurious urban camping dinner event entitled Rooftop Beer Garden — Glamping Style.

The event runs until Sept. 1 and is held Tuesday to Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. (5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and holidays). Replete with popular mason jar salads and a wide variety of fresh meat and vegetables, the barbecue course menus cost between ¥3,500 and ¥6,000 per person depending on the amount of food prepared. Most options also offer 120 minutes of all-you-can-drink at event-exclusive discount pricing.

Capable of accommodating 300 guests, the hotel’s comfortable rooftop space has been fitted with a variety of photogenic camping amenities, including a fashionable glamping tent arranged by camping and outdoor news media provider Hinata.

The cotton tent is designed by Scandinavian company Nordisk, with Sonnenglas mason jars and Logos hammocks on display for guests to appreciate.

The Shin Yokohama Prince Hotel is two minutes from Shin Yokohama Station. For more information or reservations, access www.princehotels.co.jp/shinyokohama/ or call 045-471-1111.

From macarons to pizza: A ‘very berry’ buffet

Until Sept. 30, the ANA InterContinental Tokyo is presenting a delectable Very Berry Sweets Fair with the theme of colorful, lovely berries at its three locations — The Champagne Bar, Atrium Lounge and Pierre Gagnaire Pains et Gateaux.

Offered at The Champagne Bar on the third floor is a buffet with around 20 different kinds of dishes that include irresistible berry desserts such as raspberry macarons, red currant cheesecakes, strawberry Paris-brests (a donut-esque dessert of choux pastry and cream) and many more, along with berry pizzas and sandwiches. Anyone with a sweet tooth is sure to love this buffet that beckons guests with its tangy flavors and a sweet aroma.

The buffet is priced at ¥4,600 per person, ¥2,300 for children between ages four and eight and ¥3,300 for those 65 and older (tax and service charge excluded). It is available during three time slots every day for an hour and a half on weekdays (11:30 a.m.–1 p.m., 1:30 p.m–3 p.m., and 3:30 p.m–5 p.m.), with an additional 5:30p.m.–7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Sunday also has one more slot from 7:30 p.m.–9 p.m.

A Very Berry Afternoon Tea Set is offered at the Atrium Lounge, while 12 different kinds of berry-themed cakes and bread are on sale at Pierre Gagnaire Pains et Gateaux.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information, visit anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp or call 03-3505-1111.

90 pasta dishes celebrate anniversary

As part of its yearlong 90th anniversary celebration, Hotel New Grand is offering anniversary menus through November.

Of these, Italian restaurant Il Giardino is preparing from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30 the third installment of its commemorative lunch course where guests can choose from among 90 varieties of pasta dishes.

The restaurant will be delighting guests with a grand assortment of 90 unique varieties of pasta. Each dish has been carefully crafted by master chefs and incorporates a harmonious blend of selected ingredients, pasta and sauce.

Lunch at Il Giardino runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (last order is at 3 p.m.) and offers three courses. The B course (from ¥3,348) treats guests to appetizers, fresh bread and pasta of their choice, finishing off with dessert and coffee. The A course (¥4,752 and up) throws in an additional primary dish of either fish or meat; and for those who can’t decide, the S course (starting at ¥5,724) serves up portions of both for a truly satisfying culinary experience.

The Hotel New Grand is one minute from Motomachi-Chukagai Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.hotel-newgrand.co.jp or call 045-681-1841.