Sample newspaper article

Tokyu Corp. is taking over Shibuya’s walls

東急電鉄が東京・渋谷の住宅や店舗の壁面を使い、企業などの広告を同時に展開するプロモーション活動に乗り出す。キャッチコピーは「渋谷の街をジャックする」。2019年4月までに100カ所の壁面を活用。新たな情報発信の場にするとともに、落書きが絶えず、暗くて怖いといった都会の路地裏とのイメージを払拭する狙いもある。

壁面の広告化は活用されておらず、人目に付きやすい場所を東急が探し、壁の所有者の代わりに管理する。壁を提供すれば、落書きされても東急が消してくれる上、面積や期間に応じて使用料が入る仕組みだ。

(KYODO)

Words and phrases

東急電鉄 (とうきゅうでんてつ) Tokyu Corp.

渋谷 (しぶや) Shibuya

住宅 (じゅうたく) residential building

店舗 (てんぽ) shop

壁面 (へきめん) surface of a wall

使う (つかう) to use

企業 (きぎょう) business

広告 (こうこく) advertisement

同時 に (どうじに) at the same time

展開する (てんかいする) to unfold

プロモーション活動 (プロモーションかつどう) promotional campaign

乗り出す (のりだす) to set out

キャッチコピー slogan

街 (まち) town, city, streets

ジャック hijack

100カ所 (ひゃっかしょ) 100 places

活用 (かつよう) practical use

新たな (あらたな) new

情報発信 (じょうほうはっしん) transmit info

場 (ば) space

落書き (らくがき) graffiti

絶えず (たえず) constantly, always

暗い (くらい) dark

怖い (こわい) scary

都会 (とかい) city

路地裏 (ろじうら) back street

払拭する (ふっしょくする) to wipe out

狙い (ねらい) aim

広告化 (こうこくか) advertising something

人目 (ひとめ) attention

付く (つく) attached to

場所 (ばしょ) place

探す (さがす) to look for

所有者 (しょゆうしゃ) owner

代わりに (かわりに) instead of

管理する (かんりする) to manage

提供する (ていきょうする) to offer

面積 (めんせき) area

期間 (きかん) time period

応じる (おうじる) depending on

使用料 (しようりょう) rent

仕組み (しくみ) arrangement

Quick questions

1) 東急がはじめる企業などのプロモーション活動は東京のどこで展開されますか。

2) このプロモーション活動のキャッチコピーはなんですか。

3) プロモーション活動に使われる壁面にある落書きはどうなりますか。

Translation

Tokyu Corp. will use the walls of shops and residential buildings to roll out its new promotional campaign to advertise businesses.

The slogan is “Hijack the streets of Shibuya,” and the campaign plans to be using the walls of at least 100 places by April 2019. It’s not only about using new space to convey information; another aim is to wipe out the image of dark, scary city backstreets.

Tokyu is looking for unused walls that will draw attention, and the firm will manage walls for owners. The plan is, if you let Tokyu use your wall, they will wipe the graffiti and pay depending on the time and space they use.

Answers

1) Where in Tokyo will Tokyu’s new advertising campaign for businesses take place?

渋谷。

Shibuya.

2) What’s the campaign’s slogan?

渋谷の街をジャックする。

“Hijack the streets of Shibuya.”

3) What will happen to the graffiti on the walls that are being used for advertising?

東急が消してくれます。

Tokyu Corp. will erase it.