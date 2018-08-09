‘Poptail’ a playful twist on childhood nostalgia

Nostalgia is in the air and summery desserts are on the mind at the Conrad Tokyo. Available until Aug. 31, bar and lounge TwentyEight is dazzling hotel guests with its refreshing Play with Summer Afternoon Tea dessert collection.

Master pastry chef Masaki Okazaki designed the seasonally inspired desserts. Among the recommendations is the playful Setouchi lemon ginger “poptail” — an ice pop with fresh lemon, ginger and edible flowers frozen inside and served in a cocktail glass with a healthy drizzle of lemon syrup.

The Standard Afternoon Tea course (¥4,900) comprises an artful arrangement of five sweets and a selection of roughly 20 drinks for guests to partake in however they wish. For a little extra, the Deluxe Afternoon Tea course (¥6,850) adds a glass of Champagne and bumps up the selection to roughly 30 drinks. Both courses are limited to two hours per guest.

TwentyEight is also adding a little savory to balance the sweet. Their jellied gazpacho and crab salad served with sauce au raifort (horseradish) — to name just one of their three delectable menu items — is sure to be a fantastic culinary complement..

The Conrad Tokyo is in the Tokyo Shiodome Building, one minute from Shiodome Station or seven minutes from Shinbashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.conradtokyo.co.jp or call 03-6388-8000.

L’Occitane spa to include garden-inspired plan

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is proud to announce that it has been selected to host Japan’s first-ever treatment spa by French beauty care provider L’Occitane. Named after the current relaxation facilities on the hotel’s second floor, Yu, the Spa by L’Occitane will offer its spa services starting Oct. 1.

The hotel’s relationship with L’Occitane dates back to 2007 when it began using L’Occitane products for its guest room amenities. The two establishments have since enjoyed over 10 years of friendship, supported by a common goal of delivering the bounties of nature to their customers.

Open from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Yu, the Spa by L’Occitane will feature five unique spa plans. Prominent among them is the 150-minute Garden Secret Signature Treatment that was inspired by the hotel’s inner garden.

Beginning Sept. 1, hotel club members can make reservations for the treatment spa (or in late September for the general public). The hotel will share further details regarding spa services, fees and reservation information later in August.

Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo is 10 minutes from Edogawabashi Station. For more information, visit https://hotel-chinzanso-tokyo.jp or call 03-3943-1111.

City comes alive with summer beats and yukata

City night owls rejoice! In the spirit of Japanese summer, the Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is putting a refreshing twist on its regular DJ music night.

Since May of last year, the hotel’s Sky Gallery Lounge Levita — located on the 35th floor standing at an astounding 180 meters — has invited popular DJs, both Japanese and international, to host a weekly soiree dubbed Gallery Music Night Out. After making waves with nighttime partygoers, it now takes place twice a week on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Coming up on Aug. 17 from 9 p.m. to midnight, the lounge will host a one-time-only Gallery Music Night Out — Yukata Night. For a cover charge of ¥2,000 (waived for overnight guests, drinks charged separately), female DJs clad in stylish yukata (summer kimono) will spin up the perfect ambience for adults to enjoy music, accompanied by cocktails and the city’s night scenery.

To encourage more guests to sport their own Japanese garb, those who arrive in yukata will be treated to a complimentary glass of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut Champagne. A select few will also receive novelty merchandise from Veuve Clicquot on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho is directly connected to Nagatacho Station. For more information or reservations, access www.princehotels.co.jp/kioicho/ or call 03-3234-1111.