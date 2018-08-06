Tokyo Metro QR codes give audio directions to the blind

Sample newspaper article

東京メトロは7月30日、視覚障害者の利便性を高めようと、東京都江東区の有楽町線辰巳駅で、構内の点字ブロックにQRコードを示したシートを新たに置く実証実験を8月6日から 始めると発表した。スマートフォンでコードを読み取ると「右折、3メートル前進」などと音声で案内される。

東京メトロによると、QRコードを示すシートは、方向転換する場所や近くに壁や段差など障害物があることを知らせるための「警告 ブロック」がある位置に置く。障害者は、この位置で立ち止まることが多いため、音声を案内することで、駅の出入り口から改札、ホーム までのスムーズな移動を促す。(KYODO)

Words and phrases

東京メトロ (とうきょうメトロ) Tokyo Metro

7月30日 (しちがつさんじゅうにち) July 30

視覚障害者 (しかくしょうがいしゃ) visually impaired people

利便性 (りべんせい) user-friendliness

高める (たかめる) to boost

東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo

江東区 (こうとうく) Koto Ward

有楽町線 (ゆうらくちょうせん) Yurakucho Line

辰巳駅 (たつみえき) Tatsumi Station

構内 (こうない) premises

点字ブロック (てんじブロック) bumpy tiles in public areas to mark the path for the blind

示す (しめす) to show

新たに (あらたに) newly

置く (おく) to place

実証実験 (じっしょうじっけん) demonstration experiment

8月6日 (はちがつむいか) Aug. 6

始める (はじめる) to start

発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce

読み取る (よみとる) to read out loud

右折 (うせつ) right turn

前進 (ぜんしん) advance

音声 (おんせい) voice

案内する (あんないする) to guide

方向転換 (ほうこうてんかん) change of course

場所 (ばしょ) place

近く (ちかく) near

壁 (かべ) wall

段差 (だんさ) steps

障害物 (しょうがいぶつ) obstacle

知らせる (しらせる) to notify

警告ブロック (けいこくブロック) “warning blocks”

位置 (いち) position

立ち止まる (たちどまる) to stop

多い (おおい) many

駅 (えき) station

出入り口 (でいりぐち) exit and entrance

改札 (かいさつ) ticket gate

移動 (いどう) movement

促す (うながす) to encourage, prompt

Quick questions

1) どの駅で実証実験を行いますか。

2) QRコードをスマートフォンで読み取ると何が行いますか。

3) このQRコードは誰のためですか。

Translation

To try and boost the user-friendliness of the subway for visually impaired people, on July 30 the Tokyo Metro announced it would be placing new QR-coded stickers on the bumpy tiles that mark the path for the visually impaired, in a trial at Tatsumi Station on the Yurakucho Line in Koto Ward from Aug. 6. If you use your smartphone to scan the code, you receive audio directions such as “Turn right, then keep going for three meters.”

According to the Tokyo Metro, the QR-coded stickers will be added at places such as turning points, walls or stairs where raised “warning tiles” are there to alert blind people about upcoming obstacles. Since many blind people end up stopping when they reach the tiles, the voice guidance should enable a smoother walk from the entrance to the ticket gates and platforms.

Answers

1) At which station will they hold the trial?

辰巳駅。

Tatsumi Station.

2) What happens when you scan the QR codes with your smartphone?

音声で案内される。

You receive audio directions.

3) Who are these QR codes for?

視覚障害者のため。

The visually impaired.