Tokyo Metro QR codes give audio directions to the blind

Sample newspaper article
東京メトロは7月30日、視覚障害者の利便性を高めようと、東京都江東区の有楽町線辰巳駅で、構内の点字ブロックにQRコードを示したシートを新たに置く実証実験を8月6日から 始めると発表した。スマートフォンでコードを読み取ると「右折、3メートル前進」などと音声で案内される。
東京メトロによると、QRコードを示すシートは、方向転換する場所や近くに壁や段差など障害物があることを知らせるための「警告 ブロック」がある位置に置く。障害者は、この位置で立ち止まることが多いため、音声を案内することで、駅の出入り口から改札、ホーム までのスムーズな移動を促す。(KYODO)
Words and phrases
東京メトロ (とうきょうメトロ) Tokyo Metro
7月30日 (しちがつさんじゅうにち) July 30
視覚障害者 (しかくしょうがいしゃ) visually impaired people
利便性 (りべんせい) user-friendliness
高める (たかめる) to boost
東京都 (とうきょうと) Tokyo
江東区 (こうとうく) Koto Ward
有楽町線 (ゆうらくちょうせん) Yurakucho Line
辰巳駅 (たつみえき) Tatsumi Station
構内 (こうない) premises
点字ブロック (てんじブロック) bumpy tiles in public areas to mark the path for the blind
示す (しめす) to show
新たに (あらたに) newly
置く (おく) to place
実証実験 (じっしょうじっけん) demonstration experiment
8月6日 (はちがつむいか) Aug. 6
始める (はじめる) to start
発表する (はっぴょうする) to announce
読み取る (よみとる) to read out loud
右折 (うせつ) right turn
前進 (ぜんしん) advance
音声 (おんせい) voice
案内する (あんないする) to guide
方向転換 (ほうこうてんかん) change of course
場所 (ばしょ) place
近く (ちかく) near
壁 (かべ) wall
段差 (だんさ) steps
障害物 (しょうがいぶつ) obstacle
知らせる (しらせる) to notify
警告ブロック (けいこくブロック) “warning blocks”
位置 (いち) position
立ち止まる (たちどまる) to stop
多い (おおい) many
駅 (えき) station
出入り口 (でいりぐち) exit and entrance
改札 (かいさつ) ticket gate
移動 (いどう) movement
促す (うながす) to encourage, prompt
Quick questions
1) どの駅で実証実験を行いますか。
2) QRコードをスマートフォンで読み取ると何が行いますか。
3) このQRコードは誰のためですか。
Translation
To try and boost the user-friendliness of the subway for visually impaired people, on July 30 the Tokyo Metro announced it would be placing new QR-coded stickers on the bumpy tiles that mark the path for the visually impaired, in a trial at Tatsumi Station on the Yurakucho Line in Koto Ward from Aug. 6. If you use your smartphone to scan the code, you receive audio directions such as “Turn right, then keep going for three meters.”
According to the Tokyo Metro, the QR-coded stickers will be added at places such as turning points, walls or stairs where raised “warning tiles” are there to alert blind people about upcoming obstacles. Since many blind people end up stopping when they reach the tiles, the voice guidance should enable a smoother walk from the entrance to the ticket gates and platforms.
Answers
1) At which station will they hold the trial?
辰巳駅。
Tatsumi Station.
2) What happens when you scan the QR codes with your smartphone?
音声で案内される。
You receive audio directions.
3) Who are these QR codes for?
視覚障害者のため。
The visually impaired.