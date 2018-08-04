|

Pablo teams up with Mister Donut for a cheesy collaboration

by Patrick ST. Michel

Contributing Writer

One of the trendier arrivals on Japan’s sweets scene over the past few years is Pablo, an Osaka chain that bakes sweet cheese tarts. Now, the still-expanding company has teamed up with Mister Donut to bring the “rare cheese” taste to the masses.

The result is a line of doughnuts and cheese tarts available in Mister Donut outlets across the country. There are six types available, ranging from Pablo’s takes on Mister Donut’s old-fashioned and ring doughnuts (¥151), fruit doughnuts with a rarecheese taste (¥183) and cheese tarts with various toppings (¥216).

The ring doughnuts have a rare cheese coating that tastes pretty bland and the roughness of the Mister Donut style detracts from what should be a soft treat. Skip these and go for the fruit flavors. The strawberry Pon de Rare Cheese and the apricot cheese tart, in particular, nail the balance between cheese and fruit flavors and make the whole endeavor worth your while.

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Daily grind: Himitsudo's owner, former kabuki actor Koji Morinishi, poses by his shop's hand-powered ice shaver.
Kakigōri: Once a child's treat, now a luxury dessert
Tucked away on a quiet backstreet near Nippori Station, Himitsudo is famous for its traditional kakigōri (shaved ice). ...
Takehiro Wada (left) with his father Etsuji, the current master roaster at Wadaman.
When it comes to high-quality sesame, the roaster is key
I first met Takehiro Wada at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco in January 2016. Wadaman's sesame booth was next to our local soy sauce and miso company whom I was there to support. In ...
Tried and tested: A pairing of yakitori and sake is one proven way to beat the summer heat.
Toritama: Beak-to-tail yakitori washed down with top sake
There are only two fail-safe ways to get through a Tokyo heatwave summer. One is to head for the hills, or anywhere else the nights are cool. The other is to self-medicate. Sake does the trick p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

, , , ,