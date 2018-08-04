Mensho San Francisco: Ramen given the West Coast treatment
West Coast feeling: Mensho San Francisco serves up reverse-imported bowls of ramen in a chicken-based soup. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

|

Mensho San Francisco: Ramen given the West Coast treatment

by Robbie Swinnerton

Contributing Writer

It’s no secret: Ramen is big in America, and getting bigger fast. It also seems to be undergoing some unusual mutations in its new, no-holds-barred environment. No one understands this better than the self-styled “hyper ramen creator,” Tomoharu Shono.

He’s the man behind some of Tokyo’s best and most innovative ramen counters, chief among them his flagship store Mensho, in the Gokokuji area. He also has an outlet in California, called Mensho Tokyo, that draws long lines and even has a mention in the local Michelin Guide.

Now Shono has reverse-imported some of the recipes he’s created for his U.S. clientele and he’s got a bright new outlet to serve them in above Shinjuku Station. A warning though: If you head to Mensho San Francisco looking for classic shoyu, miso or shio ramen, be prepared for disappointment.

The basic bowl is the Tori Paitan, a thick, white, chicken-based soup creamed up with soy milk. This also comes in vivid green (Matcha) and deep orange (Spicy) variants, although the latter tastes more of tomato than chili.

But the stand-out, top-of-the-line bowl has to be the A5 Wagyu Shoyu Ramen. This comes served (after 5 p.m.) with a generous slice of rare premium beef draped across the top in all its marbled glory. Straight out of Nob Hill, straight onto Instagram.

Shinjuku Mylord 7F, Nishishinjuku 1-1-3, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023; 03-3349-5974; www.menya-shono.com/menshosf; open daily 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; ramen from ¥860; nearest station Shinjuku; nonsmoking; cash only; Japanese menu; a little English spoken

LATEST FOOD & DRINK STORIES

Daily grind: Himitsudo's owner, former kabuki actor Koji Morinishi, poses by his shop's hand-powered ice shaver.
Kakigōri: Once a child's treat, now a luxury dessert
Tucked away on a quiet backstreet near Nippori Station, Himitsudo is famous for its traditional kakigōri (shaved ice). ...
Takehiro Wada (left) with his father Etsuji, the current master roaster at Wadaman.
When it comes to high-quality sesame, the roaster is key
I first met Takehiro Wada at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco in January 2016. Wadaman's sesame booth was next to our local soy sauce and miso company whom I was there to support. In ...
Tried and tested: A pairing of yakitori and sake is one proven way to beat the summer heat.
Toritama: Beak-to-tail yakitori washed down with top sake
There are only two fail-safe ways to get through a Tokyo heatwave summer. One is to head for the hills, or anywhere else the nights are cool. The other is to self-medicate. Sake does the trick p...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

West Coast feeling: Mensho San Francisco serves up reverse-imported bowls of ramen in a chicken-based soup. | ROBBIE SWINNERTON

, , , ,