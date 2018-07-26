A taste of Kochi in Tokyo

Sakura Tei, an okonomiyaki and monjayaki (savory pancakes) restaurant on one of Harajuku’s fashionable back streets, will have the Kochi Yosakoi Fair, a monthlong event from Aug. 1. The restaurant will have a unique selection of meat, vegetables, fruits and seasonings from Kochi Prefecture as part of a collaboration with a shopping street association covering the Harajuku and Omotesando areas.

The association will also hold the Harajuku Omotesando Genki Super Yosakoi 2018 event on Aug. 25 and 26 to feature the famous traditional festival from Kochi Prefecture.

Sakura Tei’s August menu will include “kojanto umai okonomiyaki,” meaning “very tasty okonomiyaki” in the Kochi dialect, a savory dish of eggplant, Shimanto pork (named after an area in Kochi). and bushukan citrus sauce. Other dishes that will be on the menu are the “makkoto umai monja” and “Kochi plate.”

Sakura Tei is fully supporting Harajuku Omotesando Genki Super Yosakoi 2018.

For more information, see www.sakuratei.co.jp