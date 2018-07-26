Popular melon fair offers summer respite

The Tokyo Station Hotel is once again presenting a refreshing summer menu through the end of August. This classic modern icon of Tokyo Station welcomes guests with hospitality by following their seasonal theme “Spending Summer Comfortably at the Hotel.”

Carrying on from last year’s popular Muskmelon Fair, a variety of desserts made with muskmelons, also known as cantaloupe, will be the highlights of the menu at the Lobby Lounge until Aug. 31. Various mouth-watering dishes using succulent muskmelons will appeal to guests of all ages.

There will be a selection of desserts, including the muskmelon parfait, created with fresh syrup-packed melons, muskmelon-flavored ice cream, mousse and elderflower jelly. Hokkaido cream cheese unbaked cheesecake is the perfect balance of the refreshing sweetness of melon and the rich taste of cheese. Another must-try dish is the muskmelon tart, a crispy pie filled with custard cream and topped with muskmelon. The menu is available from 11 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday and until 7:30 p.m. on Sundays and holidays. The buffet is priced from ¥2,780 and includes tea or coffee.

The Tokyo Station Hotel is adjacent to Tokyo Station. For more information and reservations, visit www.thetokyostationhotel.jp or call 03-5220-11260 (The Lobby Lounge).

Burger brings out the healthy side of wagyu

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Hotel Century Southern Tower has been serving up a whole new level of luxury since April 11 with their Kumamoto Akaushi beef burger. A three-minute walk from Shinjuku Station and a quick ride up the hotel elevator to the 20th floor leads to the spacious Lounge South Court restaurant where the burger made its debut.

Marketed as the healthier side of wagyu, Kumamoto Akaushi is known for being tender red meat without any excess fat. The buns are crafted with a unique three-strain blend of Hokkaido-farmed wheat from the popular Shirokuma Bakery in Sapporo.

The burger itself is served all day from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. for ¥2,900, while the South Court Lunch Set is available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays (holidays excluded) and is served with soup and coffee or tea for ¥3,000. From 5:30 p.m., guests can order the South Court Selection, which includes a glass of beer or wine to accompany the burger for ¥3,100.

The Hotel Century Southern Tower is three minutes from Shinjuku Station South Exit. For more information, visit www.southerntower.co.jp or call 03-5354-0111.

15 years marked with unique menu items

July 1 marked the 15th anniversary of Royal Park Hotel Tokyo Shiodome. To celebrate, all four of the hotel’s restaurants are dishing out limited menus at discount prices with exclusive items to whet the appetite.

Through Aug. 31, all-day dining establishment Harmony is serving a Special Pair Dinner between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. featuring cuisine prepared by a chef who has won Le Taittinger Prix Culinaire International Japon, the Japanese edition of France’s renowned international culinary competition. The ¥15,000 course for two is made more luxurious thanks to a beautiful night scenery that can be seen from the 24th-floor restaurant.

Alternatively, The Bar lounge will put a unique spin on its 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. happy hour from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31. For ¥1,500, guests can pick one from roughly 20 varieties of drinks and a personalized three-item menu of finger food.

The theme of the 15-year anniversary is ichigo-ichie — a classic Japanese proverb that represents the staff’s commitment to cherishing the one-time encounters they have with their guests. Cleverly enough, “ichigo” can also be loosely interpreted as “one-five,” which makes it fitting for the theme.

The Royal Park Hotel Tokyo Shiodome is three minutes from Shinbashi station. For more information or reservations, visit the-royalpark.jp/the/tokyoshiodome/ or call 03-6253-1111.