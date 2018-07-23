Kids cheer on their bugs at the Kabutomushi Sumo Competition

Sample newspaper article

土俵に見立てた木の枝でカブトムシを闘わせる 「全国かぶと虫相撲大会」が7月16日、山形県中山町で開催された。小学生ら約400人が、自ら持ち寄るなどした小さな力士に「いけ、頑張れ」と暑さを吹き飛ばす大きな声援を送った。

垂直に立てた長さ約1メートルの枝に2匹をつかまらせ、制限時間終了時に上にいる方が勝ち、途中で落ちれば負けとなるルール。

トーナメントを勝ち抜き「最強横綱」に輝いたのは山形県村山市の小学2年鈴木鉄生君（8）の「かぶくん」。この日の朝に自宅近くの山で捕れたばかりの「新弟子」が上の位置を守り抜いて決勝を制した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

土俵 (どひょう) sumo ring

見立てる (みたてる) to liken to something

枝 (えだ) branch

カブトムシ rhinoceros beetle

闘わす (たたかわす) to make [beetles] fight against each other

全国かぶと虫相撲大会 (ぜんこくかぶと むしすもうたいかい) The National Rhinoceros Beetle Sumo Tournament

山形県 (やまがたけん) Yamagata Prefecture

中山町 (なかやままち) Nakayama town

開催する (かいさい する) to hold [a tournament]

小学生 (しょうがくせい) elementary school student

約 (やく) around

400人 (よんひゃくにん) 400 people

自ら (みずから) personally

持ち 寄る (もちよる) to bring together

小さな (ちいさな) little

力士 (りきし) rikishi [sumo wrestler]

頑張れ (がんばれ) keep at it, do your best

暑さ (あつさ) heat

吹き飛ばす (ふきとばす) to drive/blow away

大きな (おおきな) big

声援を送る (せいえんをおくる) cheer on

垂直 (すいちょく) vertical

立てる (たてる) to put up

長さ (ながさ) length

2匹 (にひき) two [animals]

制限時間 (せいげんじかん) time limit

終了時 (しゅうりょうじ) closing time

方 (ほう) side [in a contest]

勝つ (かつ) to win

途中 (とちゅう) on the way

落ちる (おちる) to fall down

負ける (まける) to lose

勝ち抜く (かちぬく) to win a tournament

最強 (さいきょう) strongest

横綱 (よこづな) yokozuna (top sumo rank)

輝く (かがやく) to shine

村山市 (むらやまし) Murayama city

小学2年 (しょうがくにねん) second grade of elementary school

鈴木鉄生 (すずきてっしょう) Tessho Suzuki

君 (くん) suffix used after a boy’s name

朝 (あさ) morning

自宅 (じたく) one’s home

近く (ちかく) near

捕れる (とれる) to be caught

新弟子 (しんでし) new sumo apprentice

位置 (いち) position

守り抜く (まもりぬく) to protect to the end

決勝 (けっしょう) final [in sports]

制する (せいする) to control

Quick questions

1) 大会に小学生ら約何人が来ましたか。

2) 勝ったカブトムシの名前はなんですか。

3) 勝った小学生の名前はなんですか。

Translation

The National Rhinoceros Beetle Sumo Tournament, where beetles are made to fight on tree branches rather than sumo rings, was held on July 16 in the town of Nakayama, Yamagata Prefecture. Around 400 elementary school students gathered to drive away the heat by cheering on the little wrestlers, many of which they’d brought themselves.

The rules are: Two bugs are placed at the bottom of a meter-tall branch and whichever one is closer to the top when the time runs out wins. If one falls off the branch during the bout, it loses.

The “strongest yokozuna” who shone as winner of the tournament was Kabu-kun, who belongs to second-grader Tessho Suzuki (age 8) from Murayama, Yamagata Prefecture. Suzuki caught the bug earlier that morning in the mountains near his home. The “new sumo wrestler apprentice” protected its position and dominated the final.

Answers

1) About how many elementary school students came to the tournament?

約400人。

Around 400 people.

2) What’s the name of the winning beetle?

かぶくん。

Kabu-kun.

3) What’s the name of the winning student?

鈴木鉄生。

Tessho Suzuki.