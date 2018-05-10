Culinary forces unite for collaborative dinner

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo will offer a collaborative dinner between chefs from two restaurants — the hotel’s Japanese restaurant Unkai and Odette, a two-star Michelin restaurant in Singapore, from May 24 until May 26.

Titled “UNKAI’s Traditional Japanese x Odette’s Modern French Cuisine,” the dinner is a collaboration between Unkai’s chef Takeshi Yoshiyasu and Odette’s chef Julien Royer.

Unkai, with a history spanning over 30 years, offers traditional kaiseki ryori (traditional multicourse Japanese cuisine) enriched with sophisticated details, including tableware, ingredients, presentation and flavorsome delights. In contrast, Odette, which achieved fifth place in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2018, proposes modern and unique dishes while keeping classical French techniques as the base. Royer is also familiar with Japanese ingredients and seasonings.

The chefs will alternately present four dishes each, along with one collaborative dish they created together in Tokyo. The dish is comprised of eel, pike conger, sweet fish or sea urchin, shrimp and abalone that is prepared and cooked using traditional Japanese and modern French techniques.

The dinner course is priced at ¥18,000 per person (wine and sake pairing for an additional ¥8,000) and starts at 7:30 p.m. on May 24 and 25 and 7 p.m. on May 26.

The ANA InterContinental Tokyo is five minutes from Tameike-Sanno Station. For more information, visit anaintercontinental-tokyo.jp or call 03-3505-1185.

Fiestas across metropolis honor Spain-Japan ties

Fiesta de Espana Spain Fair, sponsored by the Spanish embassy, is taking place at nine Prince Hotels in the Tokyo metropolitan area until June 30.

As this year marks the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Spain, diverse events are being offered at each of the hotels to commemorate the occasion.

Chef Oscar Velasco from Santceloni, a two-star Michelin restaurant in Madrid, is invited to the Prince Park Tower Tokyo located at the foot of Tokyo Tower. The dinner course, supervised by Velasco, is offered until May 12 at Brise Verte on the 33rd floor at ¥30,000 per person. Original cocktails, including sangria topped with colorful fruits, are available at the Prince Park Tower Tokyo, Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa and Tokyo Prince Hotel.

At the Prince Gallery Tokyo Kioicho’s All-Day Dining Oasis Garden, dishes are supervised by executive chef Juan Lopez Perez from the luxurious Castillo Hotel Son Vida in Mallorca. They are offered as part of a main dish of the semi-buffet lunch (¥4,800) and dinnertime a la carte menus. Mallorca’s symbolic ingredients are used in dishes such as shorthorn sirloin with truffle and foie gras foam, as well as seafood with almond cream sauce and spinach oil.

Traditional and modern Spanish wines selected by the executive chef and sommelier Yoshiaki Ichimura can be enjoyed at all nine hotels.

For more information on the events, please contact each hotel.

Variety of perks celebrate hotel’s first anniversary

To commemorate its first anniversary, the Conrad Osaka is offering exclusive gifts and services to all guests on June 9.

In addition to a Conrad Bear that will be given to guests paying the adult rate for lodging and services, various privileges are available at each facility under the theme “Celebrate with us.”

40 Sky Bar & Lounge, the Conrad Spa and three restaurants will offer a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Champagne and a ¥1,000 meal voucher for customers who have lunch, dinner, the Conrad afternoon tea or a spa treatment. The spa treatment is complete with a complimentary mini afternoon tea.

The First Anniversary Party with a cake-cutting ceremony and a raffle will also be held at the bar and lounge on June 9 from 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Free-flowing Ruinart Blanc de Blancs and an assortment of seven types of finger food will be served, and attendees will receive a voucher and a Conrad Bear. Reservations and advance payment of ¥10,000 (tax and service fee included) are required.

Accommodation guests who sign up for Hilton Honors online will be given double membership points, a Moet mini bottle, free access to the gym and swimming pool, as well as a Conrad Bear and Conrad Duck.

The Conrad Osaka is five minutes by car from Osaka Station. For more information or reservations, access www.conradosaka.jp or call 06-6222-0111.