Global art show returns

May 25 and 26 promise creativity at its best at the much-anticipated fourth Tokyo International Art Fair at Bellesalle Roppongi.

This year’s event promises to be bigger and better, with at least 150 exhibitors from over 40 countries filling the centrally located venue with modern and contemporary art pieces.

From paintings and sculptures to jewelry and photographs, the event will feature something for everyone. This year’s highlights include cherished surviving murals of Tibetan Buddhist culture signed by the Dalai Lama, striking artwork by Oxford International Art Fair award winner Bogdan Mihai Radu, as well as works by big names such as Damien Hirst, Tracey Emin and Takashi Marukami.

On Friday, May 25, there is a private viewing, providing potential buyers with first picks of the pieces. The public viewing on Saturday is free of charge.

Ticket and registration information can be found at: www.tokyoartfair.com/tickets. Bellesalle Roppongi is four minutes from Roppongi Station.