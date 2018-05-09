Director Roman Polanski calls Me Too movement ‘mass hysteria’
In this photo taken May 2, director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival in Krakow, Poland, where he promoted his latest film, 'Based on a True Story.' (AP Photo) | AP

Director Roman Polanski calls Me Too movement ‘mass hysteria’

AFP-JIJI

WARSAW – Film director Roman Polanski dismissed the Me Too movement as “mass hysteria” and “hypocrisy” in a Polish interview carried out before he was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The 84-year-old Oscar-winning director of “Rosemary’s Baby” was expelled last week from the academy along with actor Bill Cosby, in light of sexual assault cases against both men.

Asked what he thinks of the movie industry’s recent reckoning with sexual harassment, Polanski told this week’s edition of Newsweek Polska: “I think this is the kind of mass hysteria that occurs in society from time to time.”

“Sometimes it’s very dramatic, like the French Revolution or the St. Bartholomew’s Day massacre in France, or sometimes it’s less bloody, like 1968 in Poland or McCarthyism in the US,” he added.

“Everyone is trying to back this movement, mainly out of fear … I think it’s total hypocrisy.”

Polanski, who is a dual Polish and French citizen and currently lives in France, is wanted in the U.S. for the 1977 rape of Samantha Geimer.

He has for years sought to negotiate a deal in the case with U.S. authorities.

Geimer, who has said in the past that she has forgiven Polanski, dismissed the Academy’s move to expel him as “an ugly and cruel action which serves only appearance.”

Polanski himself called the decision last week “the height of hypocrisy,” according to his lawyer Jan Olszewski.

Olszewski added that comparing Polanski to Bill Cosby, who was also expelled from the Academy for sexual assault, was “a total misunderstanding and harassment.”

The expulsions came as Hollywood reels from the assault allegations against disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein, which prompted an international uproar and encouraged legions of women to share their own experience of sexual harassment or rape under the #MeToo hashtag.

LATEST ENVIRONMENT STORIES

Bird watching: When debris was being cleared in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, just months after the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami, swans and other waterfowl were already appearing in abundance in the flooded land behind the shoreline.
A wetland works wonders in battered Tohoku
Between the ages of 13 and 17, I went to Cheltenham Grammar School for Boys in that picturesque spa town on the edge of the Cotswold Hills in Gloucestershire, England. Back then my favor...
An auto-rickshaw passes wild elephants standing on the side of a highway in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on March 28. /BLOOMBERG
Asian elephants said to be at risk from Chinese demand for skin
A report by a British-based conservation group says rising Chinese demand for products made from elephant skin is driving poaching and posing an even greater threat to Asia's wild herds than the...
Image Not Available
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
The world's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, has died after "age-related complications," researchers announced Tuesday, saying he "stole the heart of many with his dignity and strength."

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

In this photo taken May 2, director Roman Polanski appears at an international film festival in Krakow, Poland, where he promoted his latest film, 'Based on a True Story.' (AP Photo) | AP

, , ,