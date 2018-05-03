Luxurious lunch course to thank moms and dads

During May and June, Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s Keyakizaka teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) restaurant is offering Mother’s Day and Father’s Day lunch courses — the perfect way for guests to celebrate and thank their parents.

The Mother’s Day Premium Tasting Course is offered throughout May for ¥10,000. The meal opens with an appetizer that is followed by grilled lobster and abalone, a choice of wagyu tenderloin or sirloin and garlic rice, finishing with dessert and coffee or tea.

The Father’s Day Gourmand Lunch Course, also ¥10,000, is offered throughout June. This menu features a baby leaf salad, grilled seasonal vegetables, garlic rice and a 200-gram sirloin steak cooked to perfection. Dessert, coffee and tea are also available.

Both lunch courses are offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays, and until 3 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. All prices exclude tax and service charge.

Dessert aficionados should head to Fiorentina Pastry Boutique located in the first floor lobby for a spring lineup that is as delicious as it is beautiful. Intricate layers of pale pink buttercream roses form a dome atop the Mother’s Day Flower Cake (¥2,680) that is available until May 13. The Fleurir (¥30,000), a classic butter cake topped with a vivacious spectrum of rose-shaped candy sculptures, is available until May 31. Also available until the end of May is Infiorata (¥5,000), a colorful gift box filled with a variety of treats framed by four seasonal pound cakes, some topped with flower petals.

The Grand Hyatt Tokyo is three minutes from Roppongi Station. For more information, visit tokyo.grand.hyatt.jp or call 03-4333-1234.

Enjoy animal-themed art, cocktails and desserts

Park Hotel Tokyo is hosting the Yuji Kanamaru Wild Planet – Spring of Life – Art Exhibition until May 20.

The hotel holds four art exhibitions a year, offering guests a blend of high-quality hospitality with Japanese aesthetics for each season. This year’s spring exhibition will display artwork by Yuji Kanamaru that depicts animals overcoming the harsh winter to greet spring.

The pieces will be displayed on the 25th and 31st floors, from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Entrance is free.

In the Art Lounge and the Society bar on the 25th floor, in addition to rare whiskies, guests can enjoy original cocktails and desserts complementing the show’s theme.

Dig into the Layer of Life, a mille-feuille offered at ¥1,200 from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., or sip on the Wild Planet cocktail created by chief cocktail designer Takayuki Suzuki (¥1,600).

Come evening, the exhibition’s motifs take on new life when striking projections of Kanamaru’s art are splashed across a 30-meter-high wall.

An exhibition accommodation plan starts from ¥22,500 and includes a cocktail (guests can select from the Wild Planet cocktail or other cocktails).

The Park Hotel Tokyo is located in the Shiodome Media Tower, which can be directly accessed from Shiodome Station. For more information or reservations, access https://goo.gl/D6py3U or call 03-6252-1111.

Delve into summer with a dreamy dessert buffet

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is offering a summer dessert buffet dubbed the Midsummer “Yumekawa” Home Party that combines “yume” (dream) and “kawaii” (cute) for a magical experience at Seascape terrace and dining from June 1 to Sept. 2.

The photogenic buffet is comprised of about 35 kinds of pastel-colored desserts shaped like unicorns, cute animals and flowers. Additionally, 10 kinds of savory dishes will also be offered. The desserts have unique names such as a bear-shaped cheesecake called “I’m drowning with a sense of guilt,” heavenly “kawaii is best” bunny lollipops and “dreams come true” cupcakes topped with waffle cone unicorn horns and decorated with colorful cream.

“Insta-worthy” treats such as these have gained worldwide popularity on social media, furthering Japan’s fascination with all things cute. Guests styled to match the theme will receive a complimentary drink. A photo booth is also available to help visitors capture the perfect shot to share on social media.

The regular 90-minute plan starts at 3 p.m. and is priced at ¥3,400 on weekdays and ¥3,800 on weekends and holidays. The express plan lasting 45 minutes is from 4:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and is available for ¥2,400 on weekdays and ¥2,800 on weekends and holidays. All prices exclude tax and service charge.

The Hilton Tokyo Odaiba is directly connected to Daiba Station, or 10 minutes from Tokyo Teleport Station (free shuttle bus available). For more information, call 03-5500-5500.