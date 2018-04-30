They found what in the Great Buddha?!

Sample newspaper article
神奈川県鎌倉市の高徳院にある鎌倉大仏（阿弥陀如来坐像、国宝）の「健康診断」として、2016年1～3月に実施した大規模調査の結果が4月22日、市内でのシンポジウムで発表された。専門家らは深刻な劣化はなく、状態は良好だったが、胎内だけで100カ所以上にガムがこびり付いていたと明らかにした。
胎内に入って大仏に直接触れられるため、一部の拝観者が付けたとみられる。損傷を調べた国立西洋美術館学芸課の邊牟木尚美・保存修復室長によると、ガムは石のように硬くなっていて手術用のメスを使って削り取った。チョークや油性ペンの落書きもあったという。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
神奈川県 かながわけん Kanagawa Prefecture
鎌倉市 かまくらし Kamakura city
高徳院 こうとくいん Kotokuin Temple
鎌倉大仏 かまくらだいぶつ The Great Buddha of Kamakura (Kamakura Daibutsu)
阿弥陀如来 あみだにょらい Amida Buddha
坐像 ざぞう seated figure
国宝 こくほう national treasure
健康診断 けんこうしんだん physical examination
2016年1~3月 にせんじゅうろくねんいちからさんがつ January through March of 2016
実施 じっし carrying out
大規模 だいきぼ large-scale
調査 ちょうさ examination
結果 けっか result
4月22日 しがつにじゅうににち April 22
市内 しない within a city
発表 はっぴょう announcement
専門家ら せんもんから experts
深刻 しんこく serious
劣化 れっか deterioration
状態 じょうたい condition
良好 りょうこう satisfactory
胎内 たいない interior of a Buddha statue
100カ所以上 ひゃっかしょいじょう more than 100 places
こびり付く こびりつく to stick to
明らかにする あきらかにする to make public
入る はいる to enter
直接 ちょくせつ direct
触れる ふれる to touch
一部の いちぶの part of
拝観者 はいかんしゃ visitor
付けた つけた to stick
損傷 そんしょう damage
調べる しらべる to research
国立西洋美術館 こくりつせいようびじゅつかん National Museum of Western Art
学芸課 がくげいか fine arts division
邊牟木尚美 へむきなおみ Naomi Hemuki
保存修復室長 ほぞんしゅうふくしつちょう head of the conservation division
石 いし rock
硬い かたい hard
手術用 しゅじゅつよう for surgical use
メス scalpel
使う つかう to use
削り取る けずりとる to scrape off
油性ペン ゆせいペン permanent marker
落書き らくがき graffiti
Quick questions
1) 「健康診断」はいつ行われましたか。
2) 大仏の状態はどうでしたか。
3) ガムをとるのに何を使いましたか。
Translation
On April 22, the results of a “physical exam” that the national treasure The Great Buddha of Kamakura (located at Kotokuin Temple in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture) received from January to March 2016, were announced at a local symposium. The Great Buddha is a statute of the seated figure of Amida Buddha.
Experts said there was no serious deterioration and its condition was satisfactory. However, they revealed that in the interior of the statue they found more than 100 pieces of gum that had been stuck to the statue.
Since the statue can be touched directly when you enter it, it appears that some visitors stuck gum on the inside of the statue. According to Naomi Hemuki, the head of the conservation division at the National Museum of Western Art who conducted the research, the gum had hardened like a rock and had to be removed with a surgical scalpel. They also found graffiti that had been done with chalk and permanent marker.
Answers
1) When did the “physical examination” take place?
2016年1~3月。
January through March of 2016.
2) How was the condition of the Great Buddha?
深刻な劣化はなく、状態は良好だった。
There was no serious deterioration and the condition was satisfactory.
3) What was used to scrape the gum off?
手術用のメス。
A surgical scalpel.