Enjoy stylish Mother’s Day celebration packages

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay Hotel is offering a Mother’s Day promotion until May 31.

Every restaurant and bar will have celebratory drinks and desserts decorated with customized messages available for families. Packages that include flower bouquets, cakes, lunch and dinner plans are also available, and can be enjoyed while taking in the gorgeous views of Tokyo Bay.

Bask in fine dining at La Provence on the first floor, with the seasonal French menu, which includes the signature peach cocktail, available for lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.).

Try Italian dishes at Zillion and sizzling teppanyaki (iron grill cooking) at Takumi, with their complimentary bubbly and dessert included in the Mother’s Day package. For the sweet tooth, dive into the afternoon tea set at the New York Lounge, which comes with a selection of teas, snacks and even a whole cake for the special occasion (¥3,333 on weekdays and ¥3,833 on weekends).

Finally, guests are invited to pamper themselves at the Sky View Lounge on the 20th floor with colorful mixology cocktails as they overlook the night lights.

The InterContinental Tokyo Bay Hotel is adjacent to Takeshiba Station or eight minutes from Hamamatsucho Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.interconti-tokyo.com or call 03-5404-2222.

Mount Fuji-themed rooms in the heart of the city

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward has opened a new junior suite room that has a motif of Mount Fuji.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics approaching, the room on the 35th floor was created to cater to foreign tourists who want an especially memorable stay.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu began renovations of the junior suite rooms in 2014 and reopened them to the public on April 1.

The room was built in a way that incorporated both high-quality Japanese service and Western-style comfort to create the ultimate home away from home. Equipped with expansive windows, the room offers a stunning view of the Tokyo skyline. Divided into the living room tatami (Japanese straw floor) area and the bedroom, the newly furbished room is brighter and more relaxing.

Guests staying in the FUJI junior suite are also eligible to use the Executive Lounge on the same floor to enjoy breakfast, afternoon tea and cocktails with a view. The fitness club, which has a swimming pool and a gym, is also open for the suite guests.

The junior suite ranges from ¥121,176 to ¥133,056. Prices include tax and service fee.

The Cerulean Tower Tokyu Hotel is five minutes from the West Exit of Shibuya Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.ceruleantower-hotel.com or call 03-3476-3000.

Sea, sun and sand in Okinawan paradise

Fusaki Resort Village on Ishigaki Island, Okinawa, is offering a promotional plan to celebrate the reopening of their Aqua Garden during the month of June.

The resort, which opened in 1982, is famous for its beautiful sunsets, ocean and activities. Thirty-six years after its initial opening, Fusaki Resort Village now wants to show the best of Ishigaki with their newly refurbished Aqua Garden.

The pristine beach has a water park with a water slide, a beachside pool with an unforgettable view and many fun marine activities such as snorkelling and kayaking.

The Aqua Garden opening promotional package includes a breakfast buffet of various local dishes from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. During the stay, guests will also receive one of the following: a glass of tropical cocktail or juice, a relaxing Ayurvedic head massage or a family friendly dragon boat experience in the ocean. The plan starts at ¥5,940 per person.

Whether barbecuing by the beach, lounging by the pool or getting active in the water, the resort village promises a restful and refreshing stay for all guests.

Fusaki Resort Village is about 35 minutes by free shuttle bus from Ishigaki Airport. For more information or reservations, access http://www.fusaki.com or call 0980-88-7000.