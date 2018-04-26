Major brands, entertainers to attend Ad Week

Advertising Week Asia 2018 will be held at Tokyo Midtown, in the Roppongi district of Tokyo’s Minato Ward, from May 14 to 17. The event will feature prominent speakers, including global business leaders and celebrities, as well as performances by world-renowned artists.

Speakers include Dentsu Inc. President & CEO Toshihiro Yamamoto, Hakuhodo Inc. President & CEO Masayuki Mizushima, Luis Di Como, executive vice president of Global Media at Unilever, Christina Lu, general manager of marketing at Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., and executives of other global companies such as Uber, Google and Coca-Cola.

Planned panel discussions include “Proposal from CDOs: Disrupt or be Disrupted” by the chief digital officers of Bridgestone Corp., Kao Corp. and Nihon L’Oreal, as well as CDO Club Japan CEO & Founder Jun Kamo.

There will also be interesting entertainment in the event. For example, famous media artist Yoichi Ochiai will be a special guest in a student competition of presenting an idea of enhancing brand image of Japan in the world prior to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The grand prize is a trip to Advertising Week New York.

Those who wish to attend Advertising Week Asia 2018 need to preregister and pay in advance. For registration, visit asia.advertisingweek.com/register/?lang=en.