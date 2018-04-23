Let’s discuss social media

This week’s featured article

AP

Over two days of questioning in Congress, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed that he didn’t know key details of a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that requires Facebook to protect user privacy.

With congressional hearings over and no immediate momentum behind calls for regulation, the biggest hammer still hanging over Facebook in the U.S. is a fresh FTC investigation. The probe follows revelations that pro-Trump data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica acquired data from the profiles of millions of Facebook users. Facebook also faces inquiries in Europe.

The 2011 agreement bound Facebook to a 20-year privacy commitment, and any violations of that pact could cost Facebook a ton of money, even by its flush-with-cash standards. If Zuckerberg’s testimony before Congress is any indication, the company might have something to worry about.

Zuckerberg repeatedly assured lawmakers Tuesday and Wednesday that he believed Facebook is in compliance with that 2011 agreement. But he also flubbed simple factual questions about the consent decree.

“Congresswoman, I don’t remember if we had a financial penalty,” Zuckerberg said under questioning by Colorado Rep. Diana DeGette on Wednesday.

“You’re the CEO of the company, you entered into a consent decree and you don’t remember if you had a financial penalty?” she asked. She then pointed out that the FTC doesn’t have the authority to issue fines for first-time violations.

Zuckerberg also faced several questions from lawmakers about how long it takes for Facebook to delete user data from its systems. He didn’t know.

The 2011 consent decree capped years of Facebook privacy mishaps, many of which revolved around its early attempts to follow users and their friends around the web. Any violations of the 2011 agreement could subject Facebook to fines of $41,484 per violation per user per day. To put that in context, Facebook could theoretically owe $8 billion for one single day of a violation affecting all of its American users.

First published in The Japan Times on April 13.

Warm up

One-minute chat about privacy.

Game

Collect words related to social media, e.g., Twitter, pictures, friends.

New words

1) flub: to make a mess of, e.g., He flubbed his speech at the awards show.

2) mishap: accident, e.g., The project was completed without any mishaps.

Guess the headline

Zuckerberg flubs details of F _ _ _ _ _ _ _ p _ _ _ _ _ _ commitments made to FTC in 2011

Questions

1) What happened to Facebook?

2) What was the statement of the CEO of Facebook when asked questions in Congress?

3) According to Facebook, what was shared?

Let’s discuss the article

1) Do you use social media?

2) What do you think about privacy issues?

3) What do you think is needed to make social media safer to use?

Reference

SNSで簡単に人と繋がり、近況を伝えあったりすることができるようになってきた一方、以前であれば漏れるはずのなかった情報が知らず知らずのうちに世界中に知れ渡っているという側面もあります。そしてその情報は私たちの知らない間に利用されていることもあるようです。

巨大なネットワークサービスによる情報漏えいによる懸念からSNS離れを始めるムーブメントも起きていますが、離れられないという人も多いことでしょう。また、例え離れても一度収集された情報がビックデータから消されるということも難しいはずです。どのようにSNSと付き合っていくべきなのか、朝英語の会に参加し皆さんで話し合ってみましょう。