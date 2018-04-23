A very expensive pair of mangoes

Sample newspaper article

宮崎県産のブランド完熟マンゴー「太陽のタマゴ」の初競りが4月16日早朝、宮崎市中央卸売市場であり、2個入りケース（約1キロ）が昨年と同じ過去最高値40万円で落札された。福岡市のデパートで販売されるという。

「太陽のタマゴ」は今年、商標登録から20年を迎える。初競りに先立ち郡司行敏副知事があいさつし「今後も魅力を世界へ発信したい」と話した。

JA宮崎経済連によると、宮崎産の完熟マンゴーの中でも、糖度15度以上、重さ350グラム以上、表面の半分以上が鮮やかな紅色という条件をクリアした果実だけが、「太陽のタマゴ」として流通する。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

宮崎県 みやざきけん Miyazaki Prefecture

産 さん product

完熟 かんじゅく completely ripe

太陽 たいよう sun

初競り はつせり first wholesale produce market of the year

早朝 そうちょう early morning

宮崎市 みやざきし the city of Miyazaki

中央卸売市場 ちゅうおうおろしうりしじょう wholesale market

2個入り にこ いり containing two of something

約 やく approximately

昨年 さくねん last year

同じ おなじ same

過去 かこ the past

最高値 さいたかね record high

40万円 よんじゅうまんえん ¥400,000

落札 らくさつ successful bid

福岡市 ふくおかし the city of Fukuoka

販売 はんばい selling

今年 ことし this year

商標登録 しょうひょうとうろく trademark registration

20年 にじゅうねん 20 years

迎える むかえる to approach

先立ち さきだち before

郡司行敏 ぐんじゆきとし Yukitoshi Gunji

副知事 ふくちじ deputy governor

今後 こんご hereafter

魅力 みりょく appeal

世界 せかい the world

発信 はっしん transmission

話した はなした to tell

JA宮崎経済連 じぇいえいみやざきけいざいれん JA Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation

中 なか among

糖度 とうど sugar content

度 ど strength

以上 いじょう more than …

重さ おもさ weight

表面 ひょうめん surface

半分以上 はんぶんいじょう more than half

鮮やか あざやか vibrant

紅色 べにいろ red

条件 じょうけん requirement

果実 かじつ fruit

流通 りゅうつう distribution

Quick questions

1) 太陽のタマゴはなんですか。

2) 去年のマンゴーはいくらでしたか。

3) 太陽のタマゴはどこで販売されますか。

4) 1つのケースに何個のマンゴーが入ってますか。

Translation

Early in the morning on April 16, the first Miyazaki Prefecture mangoes of the season, “Taiyo no Tamago” (“Egg of the Sun”), were put up for auction at the wholesale market in the city of Miyazaki. A box of two mangoes (weighing about a kilogram) went for the same record high price as last year, ¥400,000. They will be sold at a department store in the city of Fukuoka.

Taiyo no Tamago is welcoming its 20th trademark registration anniversary this year. Before the auction, Deputy Gov. Yukitoshi Gunji greeted everyone by saying “The next step is to bring these mangoes to the rest of the world.”

According to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation, if the fruit has a sugar content of 15, weighs more than 350 grams and more than half of its surface is a vibrant red, then it can then be sold as a Taiyo no Tamago mango.

Answers

1) What is a Taiyo no Tamago?

宮崎県産のブランドマンゴー。

A type of mango from Miyazaki Prefecture.

2) How much were the mangoes sold for last year?

40万円。

¥400,000.

3) Where will the Taiyo no Tamago be sold?

福岡市のデパート。

A department store in Fukuoka.

4) How many mangoes were in the case that was sold?

2個。

Two.