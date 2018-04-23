A very expensive pair of mangoes

Sample newspaper article
宮崎県産のブランド完熟マンゴー「太陽のタマゴ」の初競りが4月16日早朝、宮崎市中央卸売市場であり、2個入りケース（約1キロ）が昨年と同じ過去最高値40万円で落札された。福岡市のデパートで販売されるという。
「太陽のタマゴ」は今年、商標登録から20年を迎える。初競りに先立ち郡司行敏副知事があいさつし「今後も魅力を世界へ発信したい」と話した。
JA宮崎経済連によると、宮崎産の完熟マンゴーの中でも、糖度15度以上、重さ350グラム以上、表面の半分以上が鮮やかな紅色という条件をクリアした果実だけが、「太陽のタマゴ」として流通する。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
宮崎県 みやざきけん Miyazaki Prefecture
産 さん product
完熟 かんじゅく completely ripe
太陽 たいよう sun
初競り はつせり first wholesale produce market of the year
早朝 そうちょう early morning
宮崎市 みやざきし the city of Miyazaki
中央卸売市場 ちゅうおうおろしうりしじょう wholesale market
2個入り にこ いり containing two of something
約 やく approximately
昨年 さくねん last year
同じ おなじ same
過去 かこ the past
最高値 さいたかね record high
40万円 よんじゅうまんえん ¥400,000
落札 らくさつ successful bid
福岡市 ふくおかし the city of Fukuoka
販売 はんばい selling
今年 ことし this year
商標登録 しょうひょうとうろく trademark registration
20年 にじゅうねん 20 years
迎える むかえる to approach
先立ち さきだち before
郡司行敏 ぐんじゆきとし Yukitoshi Gunji
副知事 ふくちじ deputy governor
今後 こんご hereafter
魅力 みりょく appeal
世界 せかい the world
発信 はっしん transmission
話した はなした to tell
JA宮崎経済連 じぇいえいみやざきけいざいれん JA Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation
中 なか among
糖度 とうど sugar content
度 ど strength
以上 いじょう more than …
重さ おもさ weight
表面 ひょうめん surface
半分以上 はんぶんいじょう more than half
鮮やか あざやか vibrant
紅色 べにいろ red
条件 じょうけん requirement
果実 かじつ fruit
流通 りゅうつう distribution
Quick questions
1) 太陽のタマゴはなんですか。
2) 去年のマンゴーはいくらでしたか。
3) 太陽のタマゴはどこで販売されますか。
4) 1つのケースに何個のマンゴーが入ってますか。
Translation
Early in the morning on April 16, the first Miyazaki Prefecture mangoes of the season, “Taiyo no Tamago” (“Egg of the Sun”), were put up for auction at the wholesale market in the city of Miyazaki. A box of two mangoes (weighing about a kilogram) went for the same record high price as last year, ¥400,000. They will be sold at a department store in the city of Fukuoka.
Taiyo no Tamago is welcoming its 20th trademark registration anniversary this year. Before the auction, Deputy Gov. Yukitoshi Gunji greeted everyone by saying “The next step is to bring these mangoes to the rest of the world.”
According to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation, if the fruit has a sugar content of 15, weighs more than 350 grams and more than half of its surface is a vibrant red, then it can then be sold as a Taiyo no Tamago mango.
Answers
1) What is a Taiyo no Tamago?
宮崎県産のブランドマンゴー。
A type of mango from Miyazaki Prefecture.
2) How much were the mangoes sold for last year?
40万円。
¥400,000.
3) Where will the Taiyo no Tamago be sold?
福岡市のデパート。
A department store in Fukuoka.
4) How many mangoes were in the case that was sold?
2個。
Two.