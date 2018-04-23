You should get the hang of ‘そのうち’ and ‘今に’ soon enough

Ūn, sonouchi-ni-ne. (Umm, someday …)

Situation 1: Mariko asks her mother to take her to Tokyo Disney Sea after hearing that her friend went.

まり子: ねえ、うちもディズニーシーに行こうよ。

母: うーん、そのうちにね。

Mariko: Nē, uchi-mo dizuniishii-ni ikō-yo.

Haha: Ūn, sonouchi-ni-ne.

Mariko: Mom, we should also go to Disney Sea.

Mother: Umm, someday …

Today, we will introduce two adverbs that show the near future: そのうち and 今(いま)に. そのうち has the meaning of “soon,” indicating a vague period in the future. For example: さっき連絡(れんらく)があったから、佐藤(さとう)さんはそのうち来(き)ますよ。(I’m sure Mr. Sato will get here soon because he got in touch with me a while ago.) そのうち食事(しょくじ)にでも行(い)きましょう。 (Let’s go for a meal sometime soon.) そのうち日本語(にほんご)が上手(じょうず)になるでしょう。 (Your Japanese will become better before long.) The period そのうち refers to is rather broad, from several minutes to several years later. Therefore, そのうち is often used when the speaker wants to dodge a question or request as the mother has done in Situation 1. 今はわからなくても、そのうちわかるようになるよ。 (You’ll catch on eventually even if you don’t understand just now.)

Situation 2: Ms. Gray is chatting with Ms. Hayashi.

林： 時間がないから、夜はたいていインスタント食品を食べているの。

グレイ： ええっ、そんなことをしていたら、今に体をこわすよ。

Hayashi: Jikan-ga nai-kara, yoru-wa taitei insutanto-shokuhin-o tabete-iru-no.

Gray: Sonna koto-o shite-itara, ima-ni karada-o kowasu-yo.

Hayashi: I don’t have a lot of time so I usually eat ready-to-eat meals.

Gray: If you do that, you’ll ruin your body before long.

今(いま)に has the meaning of “before long,” and does not mean “now.” 今に is used when the speaker expects that something will take place in the near future and is used when giving encouragement, a warning or advice. For example: 今にこの女の子(おんなのこ)はすごい選手(せんしゅ)になるよ。 (This girl will be a great athlete someday.) 今に has almost the same meaning as そのうち. But, そのうち can be used when the possibility of realization is low or vague. 今に見(み)ていなさい (One of these days I’ll show you) is an expression that denotes a challenge or a desire for revenge.

Bonus Dialogue: The Okubos and their son, Mitsuo, are discussing athletes.

母： オリンピックに出(で)る選手(せんしゅ)はほんとうにすごいわね。

光男： ぼくなら、コンピューターゲームで出場(しゅつじょう)したいな。

母： ええっ？ そんなの、スポーツじゃないでしょ？

光男： やだなあ、知(し)らないの？ それはeスポーツっていって、外国(がいこく)じゃ普通(ふつう)だよ。そのうち日本(にほん)でも認(みと)められるようになると思(おも)うけど。

父： 信(しん)じられないな。

光男： 日本は遅(おく)れているね。まあ、有名(ゆうめい)なプレーヤーでも始(はじ)めたころは周(まわ)りに理解(りかい)されなかったんだって。でも、「今(いま)に見(み)ていろよ。」って努力(どりょく)して、今は世界的(せかいてき)な選手なんだよ。だから、ぼくもがんばるよ。[たちさる]

父： まあ、そのうちあきらめるよ。光男はすぐに冷(さ)めるタイプだから。

母： そうね。この努力(どりょく)が今に何(なに)かに役立(やくだ)つことを願(ねが)うしかないわね。

Mother: The athletes who are going to attend the Olympics are really amazing.

Mitsuo: If it were me, I would like to participate in (an event for) computer games.

Mother: What? Those kinds of games aren’t sports, right?

Mitsuo: Oh boy, you don’t know? They’re called “esports,” they’re known in foreign countries. I think they’ll be recognized in Japan someday, though.

Father: I don’t believe it.

Mitsuo: Japan is behind the rest of the world. Well, even famous players aren’t understood by the people around them. But they tried hard, thinking “One day I’ll show you,” and those players are now known worldwide. So, I’ll try hard too. (Leaves)

Father: Well, he’ll give it up soon. Mitsuo is the type who cools to things before long.

Mother: Yeah. I can only hope this effort is helpful with something else (more important) someday.