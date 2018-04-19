Afternoon tea in honor of U.K. royal nuptials

The Conrad Tokyo’s bar and lounge TwentyEight will offer the Strawberry Royal Wedding Afternoon Tea in collaboration with Dutch jewelry company Royal Asscher between May 1 and June 30.

Royal Asscher, which has a history of more than 160 years, is the only diamond jeweler in the world that has received the “royal” honorific title. In celebration of the royal wedding, which will take place in the U.K. in May, pastry chef Masaki Okazaki will create jewelry-themed desserts using the last of the fresh and ripe strawberries of the season, as well as elegantly arranged savory dishes.

Both standard and deluxe sets include five kinds of desserts, three kinds of savory dishes and scones. The royal milk tea panna cotta (a gelatin and cream dessert) is topped with strawberry and rose jelly. Additionally, skewered scallops and strawberries are served with avocado mousse. The ¥4,900 standard set is served on glass plates and comes with free-flowing drinks from a selection of 20 kinds of beverages on weekdays. The deluxe set at ¥6,850 is served on a tiered stand, complete with free-flowing drinks from a choice of 30, including Champagne. The first 200 guests will receive original mugs designed by Royal Asscher. Afternoon tea is available from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., as well as in the evenings on weekends and holidays.

The Conrad Tokyo is one minute from Shiodome Station or seven minutes from Shinbashi Station. For more information or reservations, visit www.conradtokyo.co.jp or call 03-6388-8000.

A taste of the finest Italy has to offer

The Obica Mozzarella Bar, originating in Rome, has opened a Takanawa branch in Tokyo’s Minato Ward on April 19.

The Takanawa branch is the fifth to open in Japan after the Roppongi Hills, Tokyo Midtown, Yokohama and Umeda in Osaka outlets. The Roppongi Hills branch will be relocated from Keyakizaka Street to Hollywood Beauty Plaza in May. Both stores have adopted a new design featuring the organic liveliness of wood in their standard chic and monochromatic interior.

In addition to the DOP (Denomination Origin Protected)-certified fresh mozzarella cheese made from 100 percent buffalo milk produced in Campania, Obica has started to offer ricotta cheese that is also made from buffalo milk.

Zucchine alla Scapece (¥1,500) created by Obica’s creative chef Alessandro Borghese is an eye-catching menu incorporating slices of fried zucchini in a generous portion of mozzarella cheese. Tartufo (¥3,600) is the most popular pizza that is made with black truffles. The oval-shaped dough made from stone-ground flour is left to rise slowly for 48 hours at a low temperature for a light and crispy texture. It is a recipe handed down from ancient Roman times.

A selection of fruit and herb-infused cocktails have also been added to the menu. All branches are open from lunchtime. Prices do not include tax.

For more information or reservations, please visit obica.jp.

Tropical delights await in the heart of Tokyo

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo in Chiyoda Ward is offering a Hawaii Halekulani Fair this spring from April 20 until May 31.

The pastry and banquet chefs from Waikiki Beach’s renowned Halekulani Hotel have come together with the Imperial Hotel to create an array of Hawaiian-influenced dishes and drinks.

As the weather gets warmer, visitors can try island delicacies, such as macadamia nut-covered red snapper in coconut curry sauce and coconut cake at the all-day dining Parkside Diner on the first floor, from 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily.

For those looking for a tropical experience, head over to the Imperial Lounge Aqua on the 17th floor for an afternoon tea set (¥4,860). Consisting of an amuse-bouche, soup, sandwiches, surf-and-turf salad, desserts and scones, this set is available from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. A selection of original Halekulani and Imperial Hotel cocktails are also served until midnight, as guests enjoy the lush Hibiya Park view.

An array of cakes, bread and coffee are also sold at the Gargantua delicatessen on the first floor from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The Imperial Hotel Tokyo is three minutes from Hibiya Station and six minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information or reservations, call 03-3504-1111.