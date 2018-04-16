New manager for the Japan World Cup soccer team is the ‘best choice’

Sample newspaper article

サッカーのワールドカップ（W杯）2大会で 日本代表を率いた岡田武史氏が4月10日、 東京都内で行われたイベント後に取材に応じ、6月14日開幕のW杯ロシア大会に向けて西野朗氏が新監督に就任したことについて「Jリーグで結果を残してこられた方だし、もともと選手とのコミュニケーションのうまい方。代表チームを知っているという意味でもベストな選択」と好意的に話した。

西野新監督は岡田氏に次ぎ、本大会を指揮する2人目の日本人となる。岡田氏は「西野さんはこうやっていこうという絵を持っていると思う」と話し、代表チームに「死にもの狂いで戦う姿勢を見せてもらいたい」と期待した。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

W杯 ワールドカップ World Cup (abbreviation)

大会 たいかい tournament

日本代表 にほんだいひょう Japan national team

率いる ひきいる to lead

岡田武史 おかだたけし Takeshi Okada

氏 し Mr., Ms.

東京都内 とうきょうとない within the Tokyo metropolitan area

行われる おこなわれる to take place

イベント後 イベントご after the event

取材 しゅざい interview

応じる おうじる to respond

開幕 かいまく the beginning of an event

向ける むける to face

西野朗 にしのあきら Akira Nishino

新監督 しんかんとく new manager

就任 しゅうにん taking office

Jリーグ J. League

結果 けっか result

残す のこす to leave behind

方 かた person

選手 せんしゅ player

代表 だいひょう representative (national)

知る しる to know

意味 いみ meaning

選択 せんたく choice

好意的 こういてき favorable

話す はなす to speak

次ぎ つぎ to come after

本大会 ほんたいかい this tournament

指揮する しきする to direct

2人目 ふたりめ second person

日本人 にほんじん Japanese person

絵 え picture

持つ もつ to have

思う おもう to think

死にもの狂い しにものぐるい work like crazy

戦う たたかう to fight

姿勢 しせい attitude

見せる to show

期待 きたい hope

Quick questions

1) W杯ロシア大会はいつ開幕しますか。

2) 西野朗氏は誰ですか。

3) 岡田氏は西野氏が就任したことをどう思いますか。

Translation

Takeshi Okada, who led the Japan team to two soccer World Cup competitions, gave an interview on April 10 after an event in Tokyo. He spoke highly of newly appointed manager Akira Nishino and about the fast-approaching World Cup in Russia, which starts June 14. Okada said of Nishino: “He got results in the J. League and has always been good about communicating with the players. He’s the best choice since he knows the team.”

New manager Nishino will be the second Japanese national, after Okada, to lead the team at a World Cup. Okada said, “Mr. Nishino has a clear picture of how things should go.” Of the Japan team, he said, “I would like to see them give it all they’ve got and fight hard!”

Answers

1) When does the World Cup in Russia start?

6月14日。

June 14.

2) Who is Akira Nishino?

サッカーの日本代表チームの新監督。

The new manager of the Japanese national soccer team.

3) What does Okada think of Nishino’s appointment?

「ベストな選択」と思っています。

He thinks that Nishino is the best choice.