Renovated rooms ready for 2020 Games

Through Aug. 31, the Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers is offering accommodation plans to celebrate the renewal of its luxury floors.

With the 2020 Olympics in sight, the hotel is planning a complete renewal of all rooms. The second phase of renovation was for floors 20 to 23, and took place from early January to the end of March. It involved combining two single rooms to make twin and king rooms, as well as combining three rooms to create a suite.

Customers staying during this period will be given a ¥1,000 ticket good for food and beverages in the hotel. The ticket comes with free cover charge for the Sky Lounge Bay View, where guests can enjoy the mesmerizing views over Yokohama while sipping cocktails.

The hotel also offers free Wi-Fi and the bathroom’s water-purifying system offers crystal clean water. Star points are offered to Starwood Preferred Guest members, and free luggage storage is available one hour before check-in and after check-out. The price for a luxury twin room for two starts at ¥23,354 (normally from ¥59,400), tax included.

Yokohama Bay Sheraton Hotel and Towers is one minute from Yokohama Station. For more information or reservations, visit yokohamabay-sheraton.co.jp or call 045-411-1111.

Spa plans offer relaxation as seasons change

The Peninsula Spa located on the sixth floor of The Peninsula Tokyo is offering two bewitching treatment plans.

Firstly, the Peninsula sakura cherry blossom ceremony is available until Apr. 27 and consists of a foot bath, whole body scrub and mask, head massage and aroma therapy body massage that moisturizes the skin. The 110-minute relaxing plan starts with a tea set consisting of green tea and pink-colored cherry blossom macarons, and is priced at ¥41,000 per person (¥37,000 during weekdays).

Additionally, the detox retreat that consists of an 80-minute treatment and cocktail time offers detoxification through aroma therapy massage, using a body oil that is a mixture of grapefruit, juniper berry, cypress and eucalyptus oil. Besides moisturizing the skin, the body oil also stimulates blood circulation. After the massage, guests are welcome to enjoy a light meal and a non-alcoholic detox cocktail at the Peter bar on the 24th floor. The detox retreat is available until Jun. 30 and is priced at ¥32,000 per person. All prices exclude tax and include a 15 percent service charge.

The Peninsula Tokyo is three minutes from Yurakucho Station. For more information or reservations, visit http://tokyo.peninsula.com/ja/default or call 03-6270-2299.

Golden Week buffet offers luxurious fare

The Royal Park Hotel Tokyo Shiodome is organizing a four-day Golden Week Lunch Buffet at the All-Day Dining Harmony restaurant located on the 24th floor, from May 3 until May 6.

Guests can enjoy a view over Hamarikyu Gardens and the dazzling, sky-scraping Tokyo Tower from 100 meters up, along with an array of different dishes on the menu. Roast beef, one of the popular dishes, is sliced right before the guests’ eyes.

The buffet menu is comprised of 30 different options, with a variety of hot and cold dishes, such as foie gras omelet with truffle sauce, squid and eggplant spicy rice salad, lamb and chicken legs in mustard sauce, as well as fruit and dessert.

The buffet is available twice throughout the day, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and is priced at ¥5,000 for adults and ¥2,500 for elementary school students (tax and service fee included).

The Royal Park Hotel Tokyo Shiodome is three minutes from Shinbashi station. For more information or reservations, visit the-royalpark.jp/the/tokyoshiodome/ or call 03-6253-1130.