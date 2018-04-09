New signs installed in Nara on how to feed deer

Sample newspaper article

奈良県などは4月3日、国の天然記念物「奈良のシカ」に鹿せんべいを与える訪日外国人客らのけがを防ごうと、英語、中国語、日本語でこつを指南する看板を奈良公園（奈良市）のせんべい販売所に設置した。

県奈良公園室によると、せんべいをシカの目の前に差し出しながらすぐに与えず、手や 腹部をかみつかれるなどするケースが後を 絶たない。けがの被害は2017年度に過去最多の180件に上り、うち138件が中国人などの外国人だった。

看板には「鹿からのおねがい」として、「じらさずにすぐちょうだい」「鹿せんべいがなくなったら両手を広げておしえて」などと 記されている。 (KYODO)

Words and phrases

奈良県 ならけん Nara Prefecture

4月3日 しがつみっか April 3

国 くに country

天然記念物 てんねんきねんぶつ natural monument (registered by Agency of Cultural Affairs)

鹿 しか deer

せんべい rice crackers

与える あたえる to give

訪日 ほうにち visit to Japan

外国人 がいこくじん foreigner

客ら きゃくら visitors

防ぐ ふせぐ to prevent

英語 えいご English (language)

中国語 ちゅうごくご Chinese (language)

日本語 にほんご Japanese (language)

こつ trick, secret

指南する しなんする to instruct

看板 かんばん sign

奈良公園 ならこうえん Nara Park

奈良市 ならし Nara city

販売所 はんばいじょ store

設置 せっち installation

目の前 めのまえ in front of you

差し出す さしだす to hold out

手 て hand

腹部 ふくぶ abdomen

後を絶たない あとをたたない never-ending

被害 ひがい injury

年度 ねんど fiscal year

過去最多 かこさいた record highest

件 けん cases

上り のぼり to rise

中国人 ちゅうごくじん Chinese people

両手 りょうて both hands

広げる ひろげる to spread

記す しるす to note

Quick questions

1) どうして奈良公園に看板を設置しましたか。

2) 看板は何語で書かれていますか。

3) 看板はどこに設置しましたか。

4) せんべいがなくなったらどうしたらいいですか。

Translation

In Nara Prefecture on April 3, in an attempt to prevent injuries to foreign tourists who come to Japan to feed shika senbei (rice crackers for deer) to the “Nara deer,” which are registered as a natural monument, the city of Nara installed signs in senbei stores in Nara Park. The signs feature instructions on how to feed the deer in English, Chinese and Japanese.

According to the prefecture’s Nara Park office, many people are bitten on the hand or abdominal area because they dangle the senbei in front of the deer instead of feeding it to them promptly. Reports of injuries for the 2017 fiscal year rose to a record high of 180 cases. Of those, 138 cases were reported by Chinese and other foreign tourists.

The signs are written as “Requests from the deer” and they give instructions such as “Please don’t tease me with the senbei” and “When you are all out of senbei, please let me know by holding out both empty hands.”

Answers

1) Why were signs installed in Nara Park?

外国人客らのけがを防ぐため。

To prevent injuries to foreign tourists visiting the park.

2) What languages are the signs written in?

英語と中国語と日本語。

English, Chinese and Japanese.

3) Where are the signs installed?

せんべいの販売所。

Senbei stores.

4) What should you do when you run out of senbei?

鹿に両手を広げて見せる。

Hold out your empty hands and show the deer.