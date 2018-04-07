Sarabeth’s PBJ French Toast is a twist on the classic brown-paper-bag lunch

More and more non-Japanese foods that were once impossible to find in Tokyo have become available in recent years. The quality can be hit or miss, but it is out there, waiting to be devoured. But what do you do when you get a craving for a comfort food that doesn’t fit on a trendy menu, say for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich? You wait until your hopes and dreams are answered.

Until May 20, the Sarabeth’s restaurant located in Shinjuku’s Lumine 2 department store is selling a special PBJ French Toast combo, available from open at 9 a.m. until last order at 9 p.m. The dish (¥1,600) features the titular PBJ, along with banana, mixed berries and plenty of powdered sugar.

However, don’t go expecting a true PBJ experience: The peanut butter inside the toast is a bit lacking, while it’s up to the customer to spread on the jelly.

So, it’s not quite brown-paper-bag-worthy, but overall the combination works well enough — how could it not?! — and the inclusion of banana is a nice touch. It’s a pleasing novelty, though I’m not sure it’s worth waiting in the line that forms outside the restaurant. Instead, save some space in your suitcase for jelly next time you travel abroad.