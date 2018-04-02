Hakuto’s lunar probe explores Tottori sand dunes

Sample newspaper article
民間初の月面探査を競う国際コンテストに参加していた日本チーム「HAKUTO（ハクト）」は3月26日、鳥取砂丘で無人探査車「SORATO（ソラト）」の走行試験を実施した。最終モデルの屋外での走行は今回が初めて。参加する他のチームも含めて期限内に探査ができない見通しとなったことからコンテストは3月末で終了することになり、ハクトは優勝を断念した。
ハクトの袴田武史代表は「砂丘で得た経験を無駄にせず、次世代の宇宙機開発に継承して挑戦を続けたい」と話し、今後はハクトの運営会社で探査車だけでなく、月への着陸船の開発に取り組む意欲を示した。 (KYODO)
Words and phrases
民間 みんかん private
初 はつ first time
月面探査 げつめんたんさ lunar exploration
競う きそう to compete with
国際 こくさい international
参加 さんか participation
日本 にほん Japan
3月26日 さんがつにじゅうろくにち March 26
鳥取 とっとり Tottori (Prefecture)
砂丘 さきゅう sand dune
無人探査車 むじんたんさしゃ unmanned probe
走行 そうこう running a vehicle
試験 しけん test trial, experiment
実施 じっし carrying out
最終 さいしゅう final
屋外 おくがい outdoors
今回 こんかい this time
初めて はじめて for the first time
他 ほか other
含める ふくめる to include
期限 きげん deadline
内 ない within
探査 たんさ probe
見通し みとおし forecast
3月末 さんがつまつ the end of March
終了 しゅうりょう end
優勝 ゆうしょう championship
断念 だんねん abandoning hope
袴田武史 はかまだたけし Takeshi Hakamada
代表 だいひょう representative
得る える to earn
経験 けいけん experience
無駄 むだ waste
次世代 じせだい next generation
宇宙機開発 うちゅうきかんはつ spacecraft development
継承 けいしょう inheritance
宇宙機開発 うちゅうきかいはつ spacecraft development
挑戦 ちょうせん try
続ける つづける to continue
話し はなし talk
今後 こんご from now on
運営会社 うんえいがいしゃ operating company
月 つき moon
着陸船 ちゃくりくせん landing module
開発 かいはつ development
取り組む とりくむ to tackle
意欲 いよく ambition
示す しめす to show
Quick questions
1) 無人探査車の名前はなんですか。
2) ハクトはコンテストで優勝しましたか。
3) ソラトは以前屋外で走行したことがありますか。
4) これからハクトの運営会社は何をやりたいですか。
Translation
The Japanese team Hakuto participated in the first private international lunar exploration competition and on March 26 carried out a test run of the unmanned probe, Sorato, in the Tottori sand dunes. This was the final model’s first outdoor test.
The competition was rescheduled to conclude at the end of March. However, along with other participating teams, Hakuto realized it would not be able to complete the probe before the deadline and they did not win the championship.
Hakuto representative Takeshi Hakamada said, “We will not let the experiment that occurred at the sand dunes go to waste, and will focus on the next generation of spacecraft development.”
Next on the list at Hakuto’s operating company is to tackle the development of moon landing modules, not just probes.
Answers
1) What is the lunar probe’s name?
SORATO (ソラト)。
Sorato.
2) Did Hakuto win the competition?
いいえ。
No.
3) Had Sorato ever been run outside before?
いいえ。
No.
4) What does Hakuto want to do next?
月への 着陸船の開発に取り組みたい。
It wants to develop a moon landing module.