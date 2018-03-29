Designart Tokyo announces plans for bigger and better celebration of creativity

Founders of Designart Tokyo gathered at Shibuya’s Hikarie to showcase their plans and ideas for this year’s festival on Thursday.

Established by six creatives in various fields, Designart Tokyo is a design and art festival that debuted last year. With an emphasis of quality over quantity, the event, according to their website, was founded to “revitalize the creative scene in Tokyo.”

The successor of Designers Saturday back in the 1980s and ’90s, and Tokyo Designers Week, Designart Tokyo is making use of Tokyo’s culture and multiculturalism to exhibit the greatest talents both in and outside of Japan from various industries, including architecture, interior design, product design, fashion, music, technology, sports and food.

While last year’s event was a success with over 42,500 visitors, this year’s festival is expected to be 1.5 times bigger.

With over 70,000 expected visitors and 100 unique venues, Designart Tokyo will showcase works from both young and up-and-coming artists, as well as world-famous brands in the fashionable and hip Omotesando-Gaienmae areas. The event will take place for 10 days between Oct. 19 and Oct. 28.

“Tokyo has so many young, talented artists, but there was no place to showcase their work,” said Mark Dytham, one of the founders, at the news conference. “That’s why Design Week Tokyo had to happen.”

LATEST STYLE & DESIGN STORIES Issey Miyake finds its Kyoto home With its tiered roof of interlocking clay tiles, latticed wooden exterior and exposed beams, the new Issey Miyake Kyoto flagship, located in the city's Nakagyo area, is more than just a store; it's... DressedUndressed: Beyond genderless fashion DressedUndressed from designers Takeshi Kitazawa and Emiko Sato has been an unassuming yet confident presence at Tokyo fashion week since 2012, when its initial collections courted... Amazon Fashion Week Tokyo: Menswear brands give streetwear some long-overdue cred Japan Times fashion contributors select eight menswear and unisex collections to look out for during Tokyo fashion week

The idea came about eight years ago, when Tokyo began to lose its spark after the economic crash. Wanting to bring the energy back to the city, and redefine the possibilities of design after the official Tokyo Olympics logo scandal which led to a loss of trust and credibility in design, Designart Tokyo will showcase global creativity in the artistic hub that is Tokyo.

“We are lucky and spoiled by all the convenient, cheap things around us today. But that often takes away design and the beauty of art,” explained Akio Aoki, another founding member. “We’re bringing it back.”

This year, in addition to the artwork and designs on display in various locations around the city, the festival will introduce a few new events. Designart Feature will showcase the first large-scale collaboration between contemporary artist Akira Fujimoto and architect Yuko Nagayama.

Commemorating 150 years of friendship with Sweden this year, the festival will also feature various products by designers from the country known for their practical yet stylish designs.

The art and design festival also plans to encourage young artists and designers in the industry through their “Under-30 project.” By building bridges between industries and allowing crossovers between design and art, Designart Tokyo aims to provide visitors with an emotional experience.

“We want to bring together art and design that you not only see but also feel,” said Aoki. “We will turn the city of Tokyo into a giant arts museum and can’t wait for you all to see it.”